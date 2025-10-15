SECOND ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL to Headline Global Programming at AMT Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beginning Monday, October 27, AMT Theater (354 West 45th Street) will welcome artists from around the world for a month of international performances, films, and cultural exchange.

The World-Famous Aktionstheater Ensemble from Vienna will perform ALL ABOUT ME for a three-performance limited run on October 28 and 29. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday, October 28 at 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, October 29 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Combining spoken and choreographed theater, ALL ABOUT ME offers a vivid and emotional exploration of Austria’s past and the global present. Alternating between absurdist humor, cultural critique, and personal confession, the ensemble uses performance to confront memory, identity, and the human tendency toward self-interrogation.

Immediately following ALL ABOUT ME, AMT Theater will host its SECOND ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, running Thursday, October 30 through Sunday, November 2.

The festival will feature films from South Korea, Poland, India, Italy, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Iceland, and the United States, expanding upon last year’s sold-out debut. The four-day event will showcase global storytelling across genres and cultures, offering audiences an opportunity to experience diverse cinematic voices in one venue.

Later in November, AMT Theater will once again collaborate with Guadalajara’s Instituto de Desarrollo Artistico (I.D.E.A.) in an ongoing exchange program that brings musical-theater students from Mexico to New York City. Now in its fourth year, the initiative includes master classes with Broadway and television artists, multiple show attendances, and visits to historic cultural landmarks, offering participants firsthand experience in professional theater making.

About AMT Theater

Located in the heart of Manhattan’s Theater District, AMT Theater is dedicated to fostering new work, international collaboration, and cross-disciplinary artistry. The company’s year-round programming features theater, film, and educational initiatives that connect New York audiences with creative voices from around the world.