SEA GLASS by Olivia Dennehy-Basile to be Presented at WP Theater

Bitter Maiden Productions has revealed the complete cast for their upcoming production of Sea Glass by Olivia Dennehy-Basile and directed by Jennifer McCabe. Sea Glass runs August 16 through 30 at WP Theater.

Over the course of a fall semester in 1979, two young girls on the brink of adulthood, Imogen (14) and Anne (16) Kilcullen, are left alone in their Long Island home by their mother. Their father, an actor, is off in California. By themselves, they struggle with their relationships with God, money, and the boys who live next door.

Casting includes Shaelin McKenna, Bryn Frazee, Nick Snipes, Zac Branciforte, Cooper Musser, and Andrei Dolezal. Jennifer McCabe directs. Scenic design is by Steven Kendall. Lighting design is by Ash Marlar. Costume and props design is by Georgia Evans. Fight direction is by Fermin Serrano. Sarah Hasson is the stage manager. Producers are Lily Mannon, Olivia Dennehy-Basile, Scott Woods, and Em Hausmann.

Olivia Dennehy-Basile writes, "I first wrote the seed of the play as a writing exercise in my senior year at NYU. Now, the very simple premise of two girls fighting over pizza money has blossomed into Sea Glass as it is today. I was interested in the humanity behind myths such as Cain and Abel and other parables of the Bible. How painful would it be to feel that jealous of a sibling? What would that road look like? Additionally, I was really looking to tell a story with women the way I understand women. Growing up around funny, loud-mouthed, opinionated, bossy, wonderful Long Island women made me who I am today. I wanted to write a play that honored the sacrifices and strength that I've always seen in these women."

Playwright Olivia Dennehy-Basile is a multi-hyphenate actor, writer, and podcast editor. She is a graduate of NYU Tisch, where she met director Jennifer McCabe as a student at Stonestreet Studios. Previous writing experience includes educational children's TV (Beanstalk.co); acting experience includes Pericles (Pericles) with Hamlet Isn't Dead; All My Sons (Sue Bayliss) with Red Umbrella Theatre Co; and Sunny & Dawn (Sunny) with Spritz Theatre.

Director Jennifer McCabe has played over sixty stage roles, originating ten lead characters Off-Broadway at Cherry Lane, Atlantic, Barrow Group, Rattlestick Playwrights, Jane St., Soho Rep/Walkerspace, Epic Theatre. Her work has been met with stellar reviews from The New York Times, Variety, Broadway.com, TimeOut, NY Post and others. In Television, she has recurred and co-starred on NBC: Manifest, Blindspot, Law and Order: SVU, Law and Order: Organized Crime, CBS: FBI: Most Wanted; FX: The Americans. Jennifer has been coaching and teaching actors for over two decades and is an Associate Professor at the City University of New York at Lehman College. She is also an Adjunct Professor at NYU Tisch UGFTV and Drama and is a top director and teacher at Stonestreet Studios where she taught and directed Miles Teller in The Musicians, Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Gandolfini, Camila Mendez, Rachel Matthews and Jack Quaid, among others. She has been a Visiting Professor at SUNY Purchase, The New School for Drama (COPA) for their BFA and MFA in Acting and a Guest Artist at SUNY New Paltz, Vassar.

Olivia Dennehy-Basile reflects, "The play is an ode to the women who live on Long Island by placing them in the center of a centuries old narrative. Sea Glass has always searched for the place women take up in supposedly 'universal' stories. How would Cain and Abel change as sisters? What remains the same? And do the pressures we put on our children help shape them or break them?"