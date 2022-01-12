SCAR TISSUE Begins Performances This Thursday At The Players Theater

The world premiere of Scar Tissue, a bold new play by Victoria Fragnito, begins performances this Thursday, January 13th on the Steve and Marie Sgouros Theatre at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal Street). Featuring direction by Jenn Susi and music by Kristin Sgarro, Scar Tissue is set to run through Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Time does not heal all wounds. Best friends, Jessica and Sam, each have scars from their pasts that have not healed. Jessica has never been able to get past an extremely damaging romantic relationship from her formative years in college, while Sam has been ignoring a painfully fractured relationship with her sister. After years of denial, an impromptu lunch date and a surprise overnight guest forces them both to confront these wounds and face what they didn't want to see head on.

Scar Tissue achieves a chilling dichotomy by using our unspoken truths to connect with its audience on a human level. Returning to face these truths is an all-star cast including Fragnito herself leading the company as Jess; Nick Ritacco ("Homeland", "Law & Order") as Luke; Rita McCann (Linked Dance Theatre, Jesus Hopped the A Train, RED) as Sam; Jillian Vitko (Unarmed Man, "The Perfect Murder", The Boys Will Be) as Sam's sister Hannah; and Brandon Ford Green ("High Fidelity", Good Grief, "I'm Dying Up Here") as Jack. Lighting design is by Alyssandra Docherty.

Scar Tissue is produced by Christopher McGinnis.

Scar Tissue will play the following schedule: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7pm; and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets begin at $52 and are available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1084153

For more information, please visit ScarTissueThePlay.com.