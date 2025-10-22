SATIN SECRETS: A NIGHT WITH AUSTIN SCARLETT To Have World Premiere In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Row, in collaboration with United Solo, will present the world premiere of Satin Secrets: A Night with Austin Scarlett, marking the stage debut of fashion designer and Project Runway sensation Austin Scarlett.

Performances will take place on Saturday, November 15 at 7:00 PM and Wednesday, November 19 at 8:30 PM at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036). The production is directed by Dusty Childers, with Paul Leschen serving as musical director.

Enter the glittering world of Austin Scarlett as the artist, designer, and television personality invites audiences into a night of fashion, fantasy, storytelling, and song. In Satin Secrets, Scarlett shares his dreams, joys, and heartbreaks “from the runway and beyond,” weaving together a personally curated songbook of jazz standards, vintage vinyl, and unexpected surprises—all accompanied by dazzling costume changes of his own design.

Known for his elegant couture and signature theatrical flair, Scarlett has been described by The New York Times as “magic,” by Madame Figaro as “technically brilliant and aesthetically sublime,” and by Elle as creating gowns “fit for a goddess.” After rising to prominence on Project Runway and later co-hosting Lifetime’s On the Road with Austin and Santino, Scarlett launched his own couture bridal and eveningwear collection in 2012, with designs sold at Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Neiman Marcus. His costume design credits include The Public Theater’s Three Little Girls Down a Well, Fort Worth Opera’s With Blood, With Ink, and performances by Santa Fe Ballet and Shen Wei Dance Arts at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The creative team for Satin Secrets: A Night with Austin Scarlett includes costume design by Austin Scarlett, scenic design by Chris Fields, and lighting design by Paul Jonathan Davis.

Tickets for Satin Secrets: A Night with Austin Scarlett are priced at $52.50 (including a $7.50 service charge) and are available via Theatre Row’s website.