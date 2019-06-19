Roundabout's TONI STONE Opens Tomorrow 6/20

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world-premiere production of Toni Stone by Lydia R. Diamond, directed by Pam MacKinnon, which opens tomorrow, June 20.

The cast includes Eric Berryman (Stretch), Harvy Blanks (Alberga), Phillip James Brannon (King Tut), Daniel J. Bryant (Spec), Jonathan Burke (Elzie), Toney Goins (Jimmy), Kenn E. Head (Millie), Ezra Knight (Woody) and April Matthis (Toni Stone).

As part of Roundabout's commitment to foster talent through the New Play Initiative, this world premiere was commissioned by Roundabout and Samantha Barrie. The production has been in development since 2013 at Roundabout with Mses. Diamond, Brown and MacKinnon (a Roundabout Associate Artist).

Toni Stone began preview performances Off-Broadway on May 23, 2019 and opens officially on June 20, 2019 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through August 11, 2019.

Toni Stone is an encyclopedia of baseball stats. She's got a great arm. And she doesn't understand why she can't play with the boys. Stone knocks it out of the park as the first woman to go pro in the Negro Leagues. Featuring a bullpen of players crossing age, race and gender to portray all supporting roles, Toni Stone is a vibrant new play about staying in the game, playing hard, playing smart, and playing your own way.

The creative team includes Camille A. Brown (Choreography), Riccardo Hernandez (Sets), Allen Lee Hughes (Lights), Dede Ayite (Costumes), Daniel Baker & Aaron Meicht (Original Music & Sound Design).

Tickets for Toni Stone are available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, in person at any Roundabout box office: American Airlines Theatre Box office (227 West 42nd Street); The Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street) and Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street); or by visiting StubHub, The Premier Secondary Ticketing Partner of Roundabout. Ticket prices range from $79-89.

For groups of 10 or more please call 212-719-9393 x 365 or email groupsales@roundabouttheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





