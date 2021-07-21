Roundabout Announces Third Cohort in Roundabout Directors Group

Roundabout Theatre Company announced the third annual Leon Levy Roundabout Directors Group, launched in 2019 to provide career assistance to emerging directors.

This group adds to Roundabout's myriad artistic and career mentorship programs, including the Roundabout Directing Fellowship, the Theatrical Workforce Development Program and Space Jam, a support initiative for playwrights.

Roundabout's Associate Artistic Director Jill Rafson and Associate Artist Cristina Angeles lead the group with the mission to create an artistic community for directors at similar stages of their careers.

The cohort will begin meeting this fall to connect with established theater artists to offer mentorship and workshops on topics ranging from networking with playwrights, meeting with artistic administrators, and directing for TV/Film, to resident directing for commercial productions, working with casting directors, and finding representation.

The third Roundabout Directors Group cohort includes Jason Aguirre, Borna Barzin, Mack Brown, Daniella Caggiano, Kevaughn Harvey, Alex Keegan, Emilia Lirman, Andrés López-Alicea and Nicholas Polonio

In addition to the new cohort of directors, the 2020-2021 cohort will continue with Roundabout for a second season, to give them a more complete experience after spending their entire year meeting digitally. The second cohort includes Galia Backal, Abigail Jean-Baptiste, Sivan Battat, é boylan, Miranda Cornell, Ryan Dobrin, Danilo Gambini, Raz Golden, Cara Hinh, Carsen Joenk, Lamar Perry, Jenna Rossman and Julia Rufo.

Theater artists who have met with the group include Roundabout Directors Anne Kauffman, Rebecca Taichman and Whitney White, as well as Liesl Tommy, Tommy Kail, Awoye Timpo, Taylor Reynolds, Playwrights Realm and I73 Writers groups, and many more from across the industry.

For more information about the Roundabout Directors Group, visit Roundabout Directors Group.

Roundabout has been working to prioritize and actively incorporate anti-racism, equity, diversity, inclusion and accountability throughout the institution. Read more about the company's social justice progress and timeline at www.roundabouttheatre.org/socialjustice