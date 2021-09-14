Ronnie Marmo Brings His Hit Solo Play To The Vogel/Basie Center Next Month

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Ronnie Marmo's tour-de-force embodiment of the most controversial comedian of all time, the hit solo show I'M NOT A COMEDIAN... I'M Lenny Bruce will play 2 performances only Friday, October 8 and Saturday, October 9, 8:00 PM at The Vogel/Count Basie Center for the Arts, 99 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ. Written by and starring New Jersey native (Woodbridge) Ronnie Marmo and directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantegna (star of TV's CRIMINAL MINDS), the funny, powerful, provocative and moving portrait of the Legendary Lenny Bruce recently played to SRO audiences in Chicago, Off Broadway and Los Angeles among other cities.

I'M NOT A COMEDIAN... I'M Lenny Bruce is the very first theatrical production to play The Vogel. Tickets $49 & $69 are on sale now http://www.lennybruceonstage.com

Please note: the show runs approximately 90 minutes, explores mature themes and includes strong language and nudity.

An undisputed comic legend, Lenny Bruce was one of the greatest artists of the 20th Century. His life and work have had an impact on poetry, politics, music, film and, of course, comedy. Bruce's tempestuous personal and professional life was marked by great passion and great pain. His unwavering commitment to free speech led to numerous obscenity charges and arrests, fighting all the way to the Supreme Court.

A portion of this show's proceeds will go to the Lenny Bruce Memorial Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit charity, which provides funds for those who have no insurance or enough money to get treatment for drug and alcohol addiction. For more information visit www.lennybruce.org. All contributions are tax deductible.

Ronnie Marmo, who grew up in Woodbridge, New Jersey, has starred in more than 60 feature films and television shows. His most recent work includes starring in and producing the NJ based pilot, Un$uited, alongside notable talent such as Dan Lauria, Carmine Giovanazzo and others as well as guest starring on Criminal Minds and Lethal Weapon. He also starred in Ammore E Malavita (Love and Bullets), an Italian musical film which won the David di Donatello for best picture (the Italian equivalent to an Academy Award). Other credits include Back In The Day, Deuces Wild, Crocodile Dundee in LA, West Of Brooklyn, Pizza With Bullets, Truck 20's Location, Death Of A Tree, Irish Eyes (aka Vendetta), and Limbo Lounge. He has guest starred in several hit television shows including JAG and The Young And The Restless. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the Indie Soap Awards for his role as Crotch in the series, Adults Only. Ronnie enjoyed a three-year run on ABC's General Hospital as Ronnie Dimestico. On stage, he has starred in more than 40 plays. A few of his favorites include Bill Wilson in Bill W. and Dr. Bob, Silva in Baby Doll, Earl in the Los Angeles Premiere of The Late Henry Moss, Danny in Danny and The Deep Blue Sea, and Satan in The Last Days of Judas Iscariot. Ronnie completed the audiobook in which he portrays Lenny Bruce in Lenny's autobiography, How to Talk Dirty and Influence People. The audiobook is on sale now through Hachette publishing. As a director, Marmo has staged over 50 stage productions and produced upwards of 120 in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York. Ronnie was the Artistic Director and Producer of the critically acclaimed first ever 13 by Shanley Festival, which enjoyed a six-month run. He received the Robert Pastorelli Rising Star Award for achievements as an actor, writer, director, and producer at the 2010 Garden State Film Festival. He continues to serve at the Artistic Director of Theatre 68 in Los Angeles and New York City.