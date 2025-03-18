Rocky Paterra, Esther Fallick, Sean McManus Join COMEDIANS SING SONDHEIM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Sunday, New York City comedians will show off their singing chops at Send in the Clowns: Comedians Sing Sondheim, a one-night tribute show celebrating the musical theater legend who turns 95 this week.

Returning after a sold-out debut in 2024, the show is hosted and co-produced by comedian Orli Matlow, who became known to Sondheim fans after penning the popular McSweeney's humor essay "What Your Favorite Sondheim Show Says About You."

"Last year's show brought Sondheim stans of all generations side by side by side, and we can't wait to celebrate Steve with another hundred people," says Matlow. "His words and music have brought be comfort and joy since I saw Bernadette Peters in Gypsy at nine years old, which was probably too young to have seen a musical about a stripper."

The revue features Sondheim numbers from comedians and comedy writers, as well as performers like Rocky Paterra and Sean McManus, who've achieved viral fame with their TikTok impressions of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Patti LuPone.

Starring:

Esther Fallick (Starkid)

Rocky Paterra (Puffs)

Michael Cruz Kayne (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Sean McManus (Beetlejuice)

Douglas Widick (Anybody: Improvised Hamilton)

Jaz Zepatos (Betches)

Zach Schiffman (Vulture)

Reid Pope (The New Yorker)

Sheria Mattis (Netflix)

Kim Dinaro (The Tonight Show)

Ellington Berg (Redeussical)

James Rushin (Freestyle Love Supreme) is music director and Reed Kavner is producing.

Tickets are available now, starting at $25. Access to a livestream can be purchased for $10.

Send in the Clowns: Comedians Sing Sondheim

Date: Sunday, March 23

Time: 5:00pm

Venue: Caveat - 21 Clinton St, Lower East Side

