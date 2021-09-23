Rockwood Music Hall To Host JOHNNY & the DEVIL'S BOX EP Release

Wielding his fiery fiddle, composer/performer Douglas Waterbury-Tieman (THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM), is joined by his wife Annabelle Fox (DISNEY'S FREAKY FRIDAY), along with Jennifer Fouché (CHICKEN & BISCUITS), Larry Tobias (THE GRAND TOUR), Erikka Walsh (ONCE), and Maggie Stallings (KINKY BOOTS), for a concert version of the foot-stompin' new musical JOHNNY & the DEVIL'S BOX. Backed by Nashville and New York's finest their band includes Cesar Moreno, Lizzie Hagstedt, and Zach & Maggie White, who will also be performing an opening set to get the evening started!

Everything is on the line when Johnny-the best fiddler around-is challenged to a battle of the bows by the devil himself. Previously based in NYC, Douglas and Annabelle relocated during the 2020 pandemic to Franklin, Tennessee. Now they are back in New York to celebrate the release of their first theatrical album!

Rockwood Music Hall is abiding by strict COVID safety precautions. Purchase tickets here!

When: October 4th 7-9 pm

Where: Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2