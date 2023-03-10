Review: SAMUEL GARNICA, AS EMILIO ESTEFAN ON THE BROADWAY NATIONAL TOUR OF ON YOUR FEET!

Samuel Garnica is a professional actor, dancer, singer and voiceover from Caracas, Venezuela, who is currently performing at the National Tour of the Broadway show On your Feet!

Samuel Garnica, Gaby Albo & OYF! National Tour Cast

On your feet! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan . It opened on Broadway in 2015 starring the one and only Ana Villafañe, as the original Gloria Estefan . There have been several international and national productions and adaptations since then, like this 2nd National tour.

The story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan , took the roads one more time with the 2nd Broadway National Tour last November. The new production is directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado ; performer of the original cast of OYF! Broadway and one of the most successful performers of the Broadway Latin Community. The show runs through May 2023 and to purchase tickets or see tour dates/cities click HERE

Samuel opened on this role, at the world premiere of the spanish version of On Your Feet! in May 2022. This very first spanish production (with English subtitles) was presented at the GALA Hispanic Theatre, in Washington DC and was also directed and choreographed by original Broadway cast member Luis Salgado

As a member and editor of BBW, I was able to see this show on Broadway several times and with different casts. Recently I had the opportunity to go to Florida and see this specific production and I must say that I was surprised and delighted with the delivery of the cast. Although the entire team is wonderful, Samuel, in particular, transports you through time and place, and immerses you in the Latin culture like nobody else. His acting skills cannot be denied, and his voice is absolutely amazing. But above all things, I highlight his artistic quality, his energy, and his professionalism. Sam Makes you leave the theater adoring this character.

Emilio Estefan & Samuel Garnica " Samuel Garnica is fabulous as Emilio. He has a great singing voice and a strong, sexy presence" "He is a solid actor, with several very funny moments as well as some drama" The Column. Click HERE for full article. " Samuel Garnica inhabits Emilio with a balanced brew of overt Charisma and underlying intensity" The Washington Post. Click HERE for Full article. In an exclusive interview, Sam says that he deeply admires OYF! for celebrating the Latin community, their culture, rhythms, idiosyncrasies and the value of being immigrants. He also admires the Estefans for having been able to crossover taking their music beyond South America, not only benefiting themselves but also creating space for Latino artists who nowadays are music icons such us Ricky Martin, J-lo and Shakira.