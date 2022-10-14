Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Return Engagement of Smokey Stevens' I JUST WANT TO TELL SOMEBODY is Coming to Theater for the New City

The production dramatizes Stevens' meteoric rise in the entertainment industry and his life long battle with drugs in which he, at long last, prevailed.

Oct. 14, 2022  

To share an exceptional show with a wider audience, Theater for the New City will present a return engagement November 10-27 of Smokey Stevens in "I Just Want to Tell Somebody." A one-man, two character theater production by one of Broadway's great musical comedy performers, it earned critical plaudits when TNC presented its New York premiere last season (January 6 to February 6, 2022), directed by Stephen Byrd.

The production dramatizes Stevens' meteoric rise in the entertainment industry and his life long battle with drugs in which he, at long last, prevailed. Smokey plays both himself and his nemesis, a sarcastic doppelganger called "D MAN." The play ushers us through modern moments of theater history that were Smokey's triumphs and the journey through drug usage that was nearly his undoing.

The premiere run last January at TNC was originally a three week run; it was extended twice. At the conclusion of this combined run, it had played 21 performances. Excerpts of its reviews can be found at the bottom of this document.

Ronald "Smokey" Stevens earned a place on Broadway thanks to raw talent and his wits, becoming a featured ensemble member of such productions as "Bubbling Brown Sugar," "Inacent Black," "Dreamgirls," his own musical, "Rollin' on the T.O.B.A.," and tours of "One Mo' Time" and "Ain't Misbehavin'." His films include "The Wiz" (as one of the Crows performing with Michael Jackson), "The Cotton Club" and "Times Square." He danced with such greats as tap master Charles "Honi" Coles, Lucille Ball, Cab Calloway and Gregory Hines, to name a few. He's now Artistic Director of Capital City Readers Theatre in Washington, DC, recipient of The @NAACP 11th Annual Theater Arts Award, and a documentary filmmaker.

Stevens also co-conceived the vaudeville musical, "Shoot Me While I'm Happy," which ran at Victory Gardens Theater in Chicago. While in New York he also produced "The Sho 'Nuff Variety Revue" at The Village Gate, "The Rising Stars Cabaret" and productions at The Children's Theater of Harlem.

In an archival video clip, you can watch Stevens performing "The Hop Scop Blues" from "Rollin' on the T.O.B.A." (1999). That production was a salute to the genius of the entertainers who toured the black vaudeville circuit known as T.O.B.A.-- Theatre Owners' Booking Association--in the 1920's and 30's. It was both a champion and a destroyer of Black Vaudeville.

A native of Washington DC, he began his professional training and career at The D.C. Black Repertory Co., where he studied and performed in repertory for six years. After these studies, he performed in "Showdown Times" on The National Black Touring Circuit.

He once before adapted his first published book, "I Just Want To Tell Somebody, the Autobiography of Ronald Smokey Stevens," into a one man stage production of the same title and performed a developmental version of the play at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington DC in 2011. He recently published his second book, "The First 60 Years, The History of Afro-American Musical Theater and Entertainment 1865-1930."

He is a graduate of The Community Film Workshop of Chicago, where he produced two 16mm short films. He received a Heritage Project Grant sponsored by The DC Humanities Council for his first documentary, "Preserving Ledroit Park." For DCTV, he co-produced a documentary on The Arc, a humanitarian mall serving the community east of the Anacostia River in Washington, DC. His other documentaries are "America: An Immigration Nation," "Dancing Destinations: The Story of DC Hand Dance" and "Black Broadway at The Village Gate."

Direction and set design are by Stephen Byrd. Lighting design is by Alexander Bartenieff. Multimedia is by Larry Law.

Director/Set Designer Stephen Byrd hails from Washington, D.C., where he began his theater career at 16 in the Ted Shine production of "Mrs. Patterson," where he met and performed with Ronald "Smokey" Stevens. He studied Drama at Howard University (BFA cum laude) and trained in acting with James W. Butcher, Glenda Dickerson, and Linda Gravatt and directing with Vera J. Katz and Davey-Marlin Jones. As a matter of personal mission, he has written and directed 18 shows to-date for audiences in non-traditional venues including prisons, nursing homes, shelters for battered women, half-way houses, hospice facilities, homeless shelters, and drug rehab centers. He produced, wrote and directed "Teddy Bear Blues Don't Last" for the D.C. Black Theatre Festival in Washington, D.C. His acting credits include the lead in Bill Gunn's Emmy award winning drama "Johnnas" on NBC and the King in the Folger Shakespeare Theater's educational workshop's production of "Love's Labour's Lost."

Mr. Stevens writes, "Getting a show mounted in N.Y.C. is not an easy task. I want to thank Crystal Field for her mission and vision. I am extremely grateful to her, and to Theater for the New City, for providing me with the opportunity to share my work in such a prestigious historic environment.


