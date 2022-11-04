Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Return Engagement of I JUST WANT TO TELL SOMEBODY at Theater for the New City Postponed to June

Return Engagement of I JUST WANT TO TELL SOMEBODY at Theater for the New City Postponed to June

The play ushers us through modern moments of theater history that were Ronald Stevens' triumphs and the journey through drug usage that was nearly his undoing. 

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 04, 2022  

With the actor suffering from acute laryngitis, Theater for the New City has been forced to postpone the return engagement of Ronald "Smokey" Stevens in his one-man, two character production, "I Just Want to Tell Somebody." The piece was scheduled to be re-mounted November 10-27, 2022 and will now take stage June 1-18, 2023. It is being brought back to share it with a wider audience after its much-praised New York premiere last season, which opened January 6, 2022 and was extended twice, finally closing on February 6 after 21 performances and glowing reviews. Excerpts of its critiques can be found at the bottom of this document.

Ronald "Smokey" Stevens is one of the outstanding musical comedy performers of his generation. The production dramatizes his meteoric rise in the entertainment industry and his life long battle with drugs in which he, at long last, prevailed. "Smokey" plays both himself and his nemesis, a sarcastic doppelganger called "D MAN." The play ushers us through modern moments of theater history that were his triumphs and the journey through drug usage that was nearly his undoing.

Mr. Stevens earned a place on Broadway thanks to raw talent and his wits, becoming a featured ensemble member of such productions as "Bubbling Brown Sugar," "Inacent Black," "Dreamgirls," his own musical, "Rollin' on the T.O.B.A.," and tours of "One Mo' Time" and "Ain't Misbehavin'." His films include "The Wiz" (as one of the Crows performing with Michael Jackson), "The Cotton Club" and "Times Square." He danced with such greats as tap master Charles "Honi" Coles, Lucille Ball, Cab Calloway and Gregory Hines, to name a few. He's now Artistic Director of Capital City Readers Theatre in Washington, DC, recipient of The @NAACP 11th Annual Theater Arts Award, and a documentary filmmaker.

Stevens also co-conceived the vaudeville musical, "Shoot Me While I'm Happy," which ran at Victory Gardens Theater in Chicago. While in New York he also produced "The Sho 'Nuff Variety Revue" at The Village Gate, "The Rising Stars Cabaret" and productions at The Children's Theater of Harlem.

In an archival video clip, you can watch Stevens performing "The Hop Scop Blues" from "Rollin' on the T.O.B.A." (1999). That production was a salute to the genius of the entertainers who toured the black vaudeville circuit known as T.O.B.A.-- Theatre Owners' Booking Association--in the 1920's and 30's. It was both a champion and a destroyer of Black Vaudeville.

A native of Washington DC, he began his professional training and career at The D.C. Black Repertory Co., where he studied and performed in repertory for six years. After these studies, he performed in "Showdown Times" on The National Black Touring Circuit.

He once before adapted his first published book, "I Just Want To Tell Somebody, the Autobiography of Ronald Smokey Stevens," into a one man stage production of the same title and performed a developmental version of the play at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington DC in 2011. He recently published his second book, "The First 60 Years, The History of Afro-American Musical Theater and Entertainment 1865-1930."

He is a graduate of The Community Film Workshop of Chicago, where he produced two 16mm short films. He received a Heritage Project Grant sponsored by The DC Humanities Council for his first documentary, "Preserving Ledroit Park." For DCTV, he co-produced a documentary on The Arc, a humanitarian mall serving the community east of the Anacostia River in Washington, DC. His other documentaries are "America: An Immigration Nation," "Dancing Destinations: The Story of DC Hand Dance" and "Black Broadway at The Village Gate."

Direction and set design are by Stephen Byrd. Lighting design is by Alexander Bartenieff. Multimedia is by Larry Law.

Director/Set Designer Stephen Byrd hails from Washington, D.C., where he began his theater career at 16 in the Ted Shine production of "Mrs. Patterson," where he met and performed with Ronald "Smokey" Stevens. He studied Drama at Howard University (BFA cum laude) and trained in acting with James W. Butcher, Glenda Dickerson, and Linda Gravatt and directing with Vera J. Katz and Davey-Marlin Jones. As a matter of personal mission, he has written and directed 18 shows to-date for audiences in non-traditional venues including prisons, nursing homes, shelters for battered women, half-way houses, hospice facilities, homeless shelters, and drug rehab centers. He produced, wrote and directed "Teddy Bear Blues Don't Last" for the D.C. Black Theatre Festival in Washington, D.C. His acting credits include the lead in Bill Gunn's Emmy award winning drama "Johnnas" on NBC and the King in the Folger Shakespeare Theater's educational workshop's production of "Love's Labour's Lost."

Mr. Stevens writes, "Getting a show mounted in N.Y.C. is not an easy task. I want to thank Crystal Field for her mission and vision. I am extremely grateful to her, and to Theater for the New City, for providing me with the opportunity to share my work in such a prestigious historic environment.



Signature Theatres SigSpace to Present Concert Response to MY BROKEN LANGUAGE & More i Photo
Signature Theatre's SigSpace to Present Concert Response to MY BROKEN LANGUAGE & More in November
Following HalfPint at Night, SigSpace will feature, on November 13 from 5:30-6:30pm, a concert response to Quiara Alegría Hudes’ memoir My Broken Language from Bushwick Book Club—the theatrical adaptation of which is currently being performed in the Signature Center’s Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre (through November 27).
Gillett, Dowdy, Saunders, Cameron and More Set For Theatre Now 10th Year Celebration Photo
Gillett, Dowdy, Saunders, Cameron and More Set For Theatre Now 10th Year Celebration
Theatre Now New York, a non-profit artist service organization and theatre company dedicated to supporting musical theatre writers, is kicking off their 10th year with a celebration at The Players on Monday, November 14th at 6:30pm.
World Premiere of Kate Tarkers MONTAG Extended at Soho Rep Photo
World Premiere of Kate Tarker's MONTAG Extended at Soho Rep
Soho Rep has announced a one-week extension, to November 20, of its nearly-sold-out world premiere production of Montag, written by Kate Tarker (THUNDERBODIES at Soho Rep; Dionysus Was Such a Nice Man) and directed by Dustin Wills (Wolf Play, presented by Soho Rep & Ma-Yi Theater Company; Frontières Sans Frontières).
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE FAR COUNTRY at Atlantic Theater Company Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE FAR COUNTRY at Atlantic Theater Company
The Far Country will begin performances on Thursday, November 17th, and will open Monday, December 5th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 1st, 2023 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater. Get a first look inside rehearsals here!

More Hot Stories For You


Gillett, Dowdy, Saunders, Cameron and More Set For Theatre Now 10th Year CelebrationGillett, Dowdy, Saunders, Cameron and More Set For Theatre Now 10th Year Celebration
November 4, 2022

Theatre Now New York, a non-profit artist service organization and theatre company dedicated to supporting musical theatre writers, is kicking off their 10th year with a celebration at The Players on Monday, November 14th at 6:30pm.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA at Manhattan Theatre ClubPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA at Manhattan Theatre Club
November 3, 2022

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin and directed by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody, with music by The Bengsons. Check out photos from opening night here!
World Premiere of Kate Tarker's MONTAG Extended at Soho RepWorld Premiere of Kate Tarker's MONTAG Extended at Soho Rep
November 3, 2022

Soho Rep has announced a one-week extension, to November 20, of its nearly-sold-out world premiere production of Montag, written by Kate Tarker (THUNDERBODIES at Soho Rep; Dionysus Was Such a Nice Man) and directed by Dustin Wills (Wolf Play, presented by Soho Rep & Ma-Yi Theater Company; Frontières Sans Frontières).
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE FAR COUNTRY at Atlantic Theater CompanyPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE FAR COUNTRY at Atlantic Theater Company
November 3, 2022

The Far Country will begin performances on Thursday, November 17th, and will open Monday, December 5th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 1st, 2023 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater. Get a first look inside rehearsals here!
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH Musicians Sign Local 802 AFM ContractFIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH Musicians Sign Local 802 AFM Contract
November 3, 2022

Local 802 has shared that “Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish” has agreed to sign a union contract covering musicians for this production.