Repertorio Español, Teatro Círculo and More Nominated for 2025 HOLA Awards

The Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors revealed the theater nominees for their 50th anniversary HOLA Awards. The organization will celebrate 50 years of championing Hispanic and Latin artists at its 50th Anniversary HOLA Awards Gala on Monday, October 13, 2025, at HK Hall.
See list of 2025 theater nominees below:
Theater Nominees for the 50th Anniversary HOLA Awards
Domino Effect – The People’s Theatre. Co-producers: Boundless Theatre Company, Latinx Playwrights Circle
El espacio entremedias – Teatro Círculo
La niña y la ballena – IATI Theater
La Ternura – Repertorio Español
Los soles truncos – Repertorio Español
Manifest Destiny – Teatro LATEA & Split/Decision
O.K.! – INTAR Theatre
the beautiful land i seek – Pregones/ PRTT, Fault Line Theatre & Latinx Playwrights Circle
Matthew Barbot – the beautiful land i seek
Christin Eve Cato – O.K.!
Julián Mesri – The Irrepressible Magic of the Tropics
Manuel Ortiz – Manifest Destiny
Luis Quintero – Medea: Re-Versed
Marco Antonio Rodríguez – Domino Effect
Alfredo Sanzol – La Ternura
Kathleen Capdesuñer – The Irrepressible Magic of the Tropics
Melissa Crespo – O.K.!
Antígona González – La niña y la ballena
Leyma López – La Ternura
Mino Lora – Domino Effect
Manuel Ortiz – Manifest Destiny
El espacio entremedias (Teatro Círculo) Israel Franco Müller: Production Design | Milton M. Cordero: Projections & Sound Design | Kareliz Michelle De Jesús Pietri: Hair and Makeup Design, Costume Consultant
La niña y la ballena (IATI Theater) Omayra Garriga Casiano – Scenic Design | Miguel Valderrama – Lighting Design | Diego Las Heras – Sound Design
La Ternura (Repertorio Español) Leni Méndez – Scenic Design | Milton. M. Cordero – Projections | Frankie Leroux – Sound Design | Christopher Vergara – Costume Design | Omayra Garriga – Lighting Design
Los soles truncos (Repertorio Español) Rodrigo Escalante – Scenic Design | María Cristina Fusté – Lighting Design | Eduardo Resendiz – Sound Design, Composer, and Audio Production | Harry Nadal – Costume Design | Milton Cordero – Projection Design
Manifest Destiny (Teatro LATEA & Split/Decision) | Attilio Rigotti – Set, Sound, Projections Design | Miguel Valderrama – Lighting Design
O.K.! (INTAR Theatre) Rodrigo Escalante – Scenic Design | Lux Haac – Costume Design | María Cristina Fusté – Lighting Design | Daniela Hart / Uptown Works NYC – Sound Design
The Irrepressible Magic of the Tropics (INTAR Theatre) Raúl Abrego – Scenic Design | Haydee Zelideth – Costume Design | Lucrecia Briceño – Lighting Design | Germán Martínez – Sound Design | Carlee Wuchterl – Hair & Makeup Design
La Paloma Prisoner Project (Chelsea Factory, La Lucha Arts & Sam Morreale)
Carlos Andrickson
Raquel Almazán
Ana Sophia Colón
Yadira Correa
Adriana Gaviria
Sol Miranda
Gladys Pérez
Bobby Plasencia
Monica Steuer
La Ternura (Repertorio Español)
Zulema Clares
Nicole Betancourt
Diana Pou
Sandor Juan
Mario Mattei
Elías Viñoles
O.K.! (INTAR Theatre)
Yadira Correa
Danaya Esperanza
Cristina Pitter
Claudia Ramos Jordán
Parrots at The Pagoda (Pregones/PRTT)
Fernando Contreras
Bryan J. Cortés
Jorge Donoso
Samy Figaredo
Rubén Flores
Cedric Leiba Jr.
Khalid Rivera
Sebastián Treviño
the beautiful land i seek (Pregones/ PRTT, Fault Line Theatre & Latinx Playwrights Circle)
Nate Betancourt
Daniel Colón
Alejandro Hernández
Ashley Marie Ortiz
Bobby Román
The Irrepressible Magic of the Tropics (INTAR Theatre)
Octavia Chavez‑Richmond
Reece dos Santos
Dario Ladani Sanchez
Keren Lugo
Lilian Rebelo
Katie Rodriguez
Francisco Arcila – Manifest Destiny
Wanda Arriaga – Los soles truncos
Bethsabe Caballero – Las Vidas Rotas
Zulema Clares – La Ternura
Nefesh Cordero Pino – Manifest Destiny
Luis Carlos de la Lombana – El Arco de Segismundo
Maria Fontanals – El espacio entremedias
Tony Macy-Pérez – Domino Effect
Amneris Morales – Las lágrimas se secan solas
Luis Quintero – Medea: Re-Versed
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR
Valeria A. Avina – La niña y la ballena
Daniel Colon – the beautiful land i seek
Yadira Correa – O.K!
Mario Mattei – Las Vidas Rotas
Claudia Ramos Jordán – O.K!
Michelle Rios – Distant Thunder
Sebastián Treviño – Parrots at The Pagoda
Gredivel Vásquez – Las Vidas Rotas
Lin Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose, Joy Huerta, Patricia Delgado, Leonardo Reyna, Nidia Medina (INTAR Theatre), will be joining the awards ceremony, under the creative direction led by acclaimed international director and choreographer Luis Salgado (On Your Feet!, In the Heights, Ragtime, Beautiful). Celebrated Broadway performer Bianca Marroquín (Chicago) and Emmy Award–winning On Stage host Frank DiLella (NY1) will lead the evening, guiding an unforgettable night of recognition, artistry, and celebration.
That evening the organization will present its highest honor, the Raúl Juliá HOLA Founders Award, to internationally renowned actor, writer, composer and director Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the musicals Hamilton and In the Heights, among other noted works. Lin-Manuel will be recognized for his transformative contributions to the performing arts and his unwavering commitment to uplifting Latin voices on stage and screen.
Also joining the evening’s roster of honorees is Ariana DeBose, the Academy Award-winning actress and trailblazing performer, who will receive the 2025 HOLA Rita Moreno Award for Excellence. The award recognizes her extraordinary talent, groundbreaking achievements, and commitment to advancing Hispanic and Latin representation in the entertainment industry.
The evening will feature live music by the acclaimed Latin band Manteca Blue, setting the rhythm from the welcome reception through the afterparty and keeping the celebration vibrant all night long.
The Broadway production of Buena Vista Social Club will be honored with awards for Patricia Delgado (HOLA Graciela Daniele Excellence in Choreography Award) and Leonardo Reyna (HOLA Elizabeth Peña Breakthrough Artist Award).
Composer Joy Huerta, from the Broadway production of Real Women Have Curves – The Musical, will receive the HOLA Excellence in Music Award. This year the award-winning singer-songwriter became the first Mexican woman to write the original score for a Broadway musical (RWHC) and to receive a Tony nomination with her debut on Broadway.
INTAR Theatre will receive the HOLA Excellence in Theater Award in recognition of its enduring legacy ahead of its 60th anniversary in 2026, and for this season’s historic appointment of Nidia Medina as the first woman to serve as its artistic director. One of the longest-running Latiné theater companies in the United States, INTAR has long been a vital incubator for Latin talent and a champion of culturally resonant storytelling.
