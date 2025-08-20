Repertorio Español, Teatro Círculo and More Nominated for 2025 HOLA Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors revealed the theater nominees for their 50th anniversary HOLA Awards. The organization will celebrate 50 years of championing Hispanic and Latin artists at its 50th Anniversary HOLA Awards Gala on Monday, October 13, 2025, at HK Hall.

See list of 2025 theater nominees below:

Theater Nominees for the 50th Anniversary HOLA Awards

GILBERTO ZALDÍVAR AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION



Domino Effect – The People’s Theatre. Co-producers: Boundless Theatre Company, Latinx Playwrights Circle

El espacio entremedias – Teatro Círculo

La niña y la ballena – IATI Theater

La Ternura – Repertorio Español

Los soles truncos – Repertorio Español

Manifest Destiny – Teatro LATEA & Split/Decision

O.K.! – INTAR Theatre

the beautiful land i seek – Pregones/ PRTT, Fault Line Theatre & Latinx Playwrights Circle

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN PLAYWRITING

Matthew Barbot – the beautiful land i seek

Christin Eve Cato – O.K.!

Julián Mesri – The Irrepressible Magic of the Tropics

Manuel Ortiz – Manifest Destiny

Luis Quintero – Medea: Re-Versed

Marco Antonio Rodríguez – Domino Effect

Alfredo Sanzol – La Ternura

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING

Kathleen Capdesuñer – The Irrepressible Magic of the Tropics

Melissa Crespo – O.K.!

Antígona González – La niña y la ballena

Leyma López – La Ternura

Mino Lora – Domino Effect

Manuel Ortiz – Manifest Destiny

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL DESIGN

El espacio entremedias (Teatro Círculo) Israel Franco Müller: Production Design | Milton M. Cordero: Projections & Sound Design | Kareliz Michelle De Jesús Pietri: Hair and Makeup Design, Costume Consultant

La niña y la ballena (IATI Theater) Omayra Garriga Casiano – Scenic Design | Miguel Valderrama – Lighting Design | Diego Las Heras – Sound Design

La Ternura (Repertorio Español) Leni Méndez – Scenic Design | Milton. M. Cordero – Projections | Frankie Leroux – Sound Design | Christopher Vergara – Costume Design | Omayra Garriga – Lighting Design

Los soles truncos (Repertorio Español) Rodrigo Escalante – Scenic Design | María Cristina Fusté – Lighting Design | Eduardo Resendiz – Sound Design, Composer, and Audio Production | Harry Nadal – Costume Design | Milton Cordero – Projection Design

Manifest Destiny (Teatro LATEA & Split/Decision) | Attilio Rigotti – Set, Sound, Projections Design | Miguel Valderrama – Lighting Design

O.K.! (INTAR Theatre) Rodrigo Escalante – Scenic Design | Lux Haac – Costume Design | María Cristina Fusté – Lighting Design | Daniela Hart / Uptown Works NYC – Sound Design

The Irrepressible Magic of the Tropics (INTAR Theatre) Raúl Abrego – Scenic Design | Haydee Zelideth – Costume Design | Lucrecia Briceño – Lighting Design | Germán Martínez – Sound Design | Carlee Wuchterl – Hair & Makeup Design

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE CAST

La Paloma Prisoner Project (Chelsea Factory, La Lucha Arts & Sam Morreale)

Carlos Andrickson

Raquel Almazán

Ana Sophia Colón

Yadira Correa

Adriana Gaviria

Sol Miranda

Gladys Pérez

Bobby Plasencia

Monica Steuer

La Ternura (Repertorio Español)

Zulema Clares

Nicole Betancourt

Diana Pou

Sandor Juan

Mario Mattei

Elías Viñoles

O.K.! (INTAR Theatre)

Yadira Correa

Danaya Esperanza

Cristina Pitter

Claudia Ramos Jordán

Parrots at The Pagoda (Pregones/PRTT)

Fernando Contreras

Bryan J. Cortés

Jorge Donoso

Samy Figaredo

Rubén Flores

Cedric Leiba Jr.

Khalid Rivera

Sebastián Treviño

the beautiful land i seek (Pregones/ PRTT, Fault Line Theatre & Latinx Playwrights Circle)

Nate Betancourt

Daniel Colón

Alejandro Hernández

Ashley Marie Ortiz

Bobby Román

The Irrepressible Magic of the Tropics (INTAR Theatre)

Octavia Chavez‑Richmond

Reece dos Santos

Dario Ladani Sanchez

Keren Lugo

Lilian Rebelo

Katie Rodriguez

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR

Francisco Arcila – Manifest Destiny

Wanda Arriaga – Los soles truncos

Bethsabe Caballero – Las Vidas Rotas

Zulema Clares – La Ternura

Nefesh Cordero Pino – Manifest Destiny

Luis Carlos de la Lombana – El Arco de Segismundo

Maria Fontanals – El espacio entremedias

Tony Macy-Pérez – Domino Effect

Amneris Morales – Las lágrimas se secan solas

Luis Quintero – Medea: Re-Versed



OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR

Valeria A. Avina – La niña y la ballena

Daniel Colon – the beautiful land i seek

Yadira Correa – O.K!

Mario Mattei – Las Vidas Rotas

Claudia Ramos Jordán – O.K!

Michelle Rios – Distant Thunder

Sebastián Treviño – Parrots at The Pagoda

Gredivel Vásquez – Las Vidas Rotas

Lin Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose, Joy Huerta, Patricia Delgado, Leonardo Reyna, Nidia Medina (INTAR Theatre), will be joining the awards ceremony, under the creative direction led by acclaimed international director and choreographer Luis Salgado (On Your Feet!, In the Heights, Ragtime, Beautiful). Celebrated Broadway performer Bianca Marroquín (Chicago) and Emmy Award–winning On Stage host Frank DiLella (NY1) will lead the evening, guiding an unforgettable night of recognition, artistry, and celebration.

That evening the organization will present its highest honor, the Raúl Juliá HOLA Founders Award, to internationally renowned actor, writer, composer and director Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the musicals Hamilton and In the Heights, among other noted works. Lin-Manuel will be recognized for his transformative contributions to the performing arts and his unwavering commitment to uplifting Latin voices on stage and screen.

Also joining the evening’s roster of honorees is Ariana DeBose, the Academy Award-winning actress and trailblazing performer, who will receive the 2025 HOLA Rita Moreno Award for Excellence. The award recognizes her extraordinary talent, groundbreaking achievements, and commitment to advancing Hispanic and Latin representation in the entertainment industry.

The evening will feature live music by the acclaimed Latin band Manteca Blue, setting the rhythm from the welcome reception through the afterparty and keeping the celebration vibrant all night long.

The Broadway production of Buena Vista Social Club will be honored with awards for Patricia Delgado (HOLA Graciela Daniele Excellence in Choreography Award) and Leonardo Reyna (HOLA Elizabeth Peña Breakthrough Artist Award).

Composer Joy Huerta, from the Broadway production of Real Women Have Curves – The Musical, will receive the HOLA Excellence in Music Award. This year the award-winning singer-songwriter became the first Mexican woman to write the original score for a Broadway musical (RWHC) and to receive a Tony nomination with her debut on Broadway.

INTAR Theatre will receive the HOLA Excellence in Theater Award in recognition of its enduring legacy ahead of its 60th anniversary in 2026, and for this season’s historic appointment of Nidia Medina as the first woman to serve as its artistic director. One of the longest-running Latiné theater companies in the United States, INTAR has long been a vital incubator for Latin talent and a champion of culturally resonant storytelling.