Rave Theater Festival Extends Submission Deadline Due To Demand

Due to the high volume of interest and activity, the brand-new Rave Theater Festival has extended submissions one week through Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at midnight. Interested parties can apply at RaveTheaterFestival.com/submit.

Rave Theater Festival will be held this summer from August 9-25, 2019 at Clemente Solo Velez Cultural Center (107 Suffolk Street) on the Lower East Side. The festival is helmed by Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Davenport, who will serve as artistic director. Valerie Novakoff will serve as executive director, Britt Lafield as managing director, Monica Hammond as marketing director and Mary Elizabeth Dina as manager of events and partnerships.

For its inaugural year, Rave Theater Festival will be selecting a diverse roster of roughly 20 plays, musicals, multimedia, and cross-disciplinary projects, as well as family shows, which will each receive up to five performances.

To learn more about Rave Theater Festival visit: RaveTheaterFestival.com.





