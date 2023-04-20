Radiotheatre's 14th Annual EDGAR ALLAN POE FESTIVAL Returns in May

Come in! Come in! Enter the 210 yrs old St.John's Sanctuary here in the heart of historic Greenwich Village where the multi-award-winning, critically acclaimed RADIOTHEATRE, now in its 21st Season in NYC once again presents LIVE ON STAGE eleven classic tales of terror and suspense by the Grandmaster Of Horror in its 14th Annual Edgar Allan Poe FESTIVAL! Complete with a great cast, original orchestral music, fabulous projections and a plethora of sound FX! Just bring your imaginations!

Tales include: THE TELL TALE HEART; THE RAVEN; MORELLA; THE BLACK CAT; THE CASK OF AMONTILLADO; THE MASQUE OF RED DEATH; HOP FROG; THE OVAL PORTRAIT; THE FACTS IN THE CASE OF M.VALDEMAR; Annabel Lee; A DREAM WITHIN A DREAM. FOR NIGHTLY SCHEDULE: WWW.RADIOTHEATRENYC.COM

HISTORICAL NOTE: At one time during the 1830s, Poe lived three blocks away on Waverly Place, sought dental service two blocks away at the Dispensary and may have even attended our venue, St. John's Church (all landmarked buildings are still there!)

Radiotheatre has produced over 90 live stage productions in various NYC and USA tour venues. It has been nominated for a DRAMA DESK AWARD and has won 6 NY Innovative Theater awards, 15 noms, 5 yrs Best Performance Art and 6 Rondo Hatton Horror Awards nom. For the 2022 season, Rt received 21 Broadway World nominations for its 3 downtown productions. In 2014, RT's Artistic Director Dan Bianchi received the NYIT award for Lifetime Artistic Excellence.

RADIOTHEATRE does NOT produce authentic re-creations of old-time radio shows ...rather, the company is inspired by the artistry created during the Golden Years of Radio when SOUND was king and STORYTELLING, along with great voices, music and sound effects, as well as, the imaginations of its audiences, were the primary ingredients used to provide a memorable theatrical experience. It's not much different than the earliest form of theatre...telling tales around a campfire in the dark where all of one's attention is focused upon the Narrator. However, they do like to add a few 21st Century touches such as fully scored orchestral soundtracks using a unique software designed for Hollywood movies, so that Radiotheatre delivers a monumental sound design unlike anything on any stage anywhere. Plus, a plethora of aural and visual FX, too!

As for content, RADIOTHEATRE draws its inspiration from the Pulp Fiction Era when genres such as Adventure, Horror, Science Fiction and Crime dominated the American popular culture (they still do!)...all genres which have been thoroughly exploited by Literature, Cinema and TV, even Radio...but, generally ignored or spoofed in the Theatre world. Combining their unique presentation with non-traditional content makes RADIOTHEATRE a singular theatre company creating modern, innovative and interactive stage works.