Radiotheatre's 14th Annual EDGAR ALLAN POE FESTIVAL Returns in May

Performances run May 17-27.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Come in! Come in! Enter the 210 yrs old St.John's Sanctuary here in the heart of historic Greenwich Village where the multi-award-winning, critically acclaimed RADIOTHEATRE, now in its 21st Season in NYC once again presents LIVE ON STAGE eleven classic tales of terror and suspense by the Grandmaster Of Horror in its 14th Annual Edgar Allan Poe FESTIVAL! Complete with a great cast, original orchestral music, fabulous projections and a plethora of sound FX! Just bring your imaginations!

Tales include: THE TELL TALE HEART; THE RAVEN; MORELLA; THE BLACK CAT; THE CASK OF AMONTILLADO; THE MASQUE OF RED DEATH; HOP FROG; THE OVAL PORTRAIT; THE FACTS IN THE CASE OF M.VALDEMAR; Annabel Lee; A DREAM WITHIN A DREAM. FOR NIGHTLY SCHEDULE: WWW.RADIOTHEATRENYC.COM

HISTORICAL NOTE: At one time during the 1830s, Poe lived three blocks away on Waverly Place, sought dental service two blocks away at the Dispensary and may have even attended our venue, St. John's Church (all landmarked buildings are still there!)

Radiotheatre has produced over 90 live stage productions in various NYC and USA tour venues. It has been nominated for a DRAMA DESK AWARD and has won 6 NY Innovative Theater awards, 15 noms, 5 yrs Best Performance Art and 6 Rondo Hatton Horror Awards nom. For the 2022 season, Rt received 21 Broadway World nominations for its 3 downtown productions. In 2014, RT's Artistic Director Dan Bianchi received the NYIT award for Lifetime Artistic Excellence.

RADIOTHEATRE does NOT produce authentic re-creations of old-time radio shows ...rather, the company is inspired by the artistry created during the Golden Years of Radio when SOUND was king and STORYTELLING, along with great voices, music and sound effects, as well as, the imaginations of its audiences, were the primary ingredients used to provide a memorable theatrical experience. It's not much different than the earliest form of theatre...telling tales around a campfire in the dark where all of one's attention is focused upon the Narrator. However, they do like to add a few 21st Century touches such as fully scored orchestral soundtracks using a unique software designed for Hollywood movies, so that Radiotheatre delivers a monumental sound design unlike anything on any stage anywhere. Plus, a plethora of aural and visual FX, too!

As for content, RADIOTHEATRE draws its inspiration from the Pulp Fiction Era when genres such as Adventure, Horror, Science Fiction and Crime dominated the American popular culture (they still do!)...all genres which have been thoroughly exploited by Literature, Cinema and TV, even Radio...but, generally ignored or spoofed in the Theatre world. Combining their unique presentation with non-traditional content makes RADIOTHEATRE a singular theatre company creating modern, innovative and interactive stage works.




MURDER IN THE FIRST Extends at SoHo Playhouse Photo
MURDER IN THE FIRST Extends at SoHo Playhouse
 Broadway Murder Mysteries, an immersive live entertainment murder mystery company, extends their run of MURDER IN THE FIRST, an interactive madcap murder mystery, at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam St, New York, NY 10013) with additional performance dates on June 3, June 17, and July 1, 2023 all at 9pm.
THE DIAMOND Now Open At Peoples Theatre Project, A Play Led By Immigrant Cast And Des Photo
THE DIAMOND Now Open At People's Theatre Project, A Play Led By Immigrant Cast And Design Team
With over eight million people and as many as 800 languages spoken in New York City, it's up to the people to keep their culture shining bright. This past Saturday, People's Theatre Project celebrated the world premiere of an original play – developed by immigrant artists and starring a majority-immigrant cast.
WINK Brings Sophisticated Theatre For Young (and Younger) Audiences To New Victory Theater Photo
WINK Brings Sophisticated Theatre For Young (and Younger) Audiences To New Victory Theater, April 22 - May 21
Wink, presented by the Brooklyn-based Spellbound Theatre, brings an imaginative, multidisciplinary performance of mesmerizing shadow puppetry, physical theater, and delightful animation to the New Victory Theater from April 22 through May 7. Inspired by Eugene Field's 1889 dreamlike bedtime poem “Wynken, Blynken, and Nod,” this unique show takes young audience members (recommended for ages 4-7) on a captivating journey that transforms a familiar bedroom into an enchanting world full of surprises. 
Negin Farsad, Alex Timbers & More to Join The Tanks 20th Anniversary Gala Photo
Negin Farsad, Alex Timbers & More to Join The Tank's 20th Anniversary Gala
The Tank's 20th Anniversary Gala will honor 20 years of Tank artists, with artists from every era of The Tank. See who is taking part and learn how to purchase tickets!

