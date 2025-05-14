Rachel Dratch and Lilli Cooper to Host New 42 Gala in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New 42 will present the return of their annual gala at the Plaza Hotel, which will be taking place on the evening of Monday, June 2. This year’s gala, titled A Celebration of Joy & Wonder, will recognize the New 42 programs that make magical performing arts experiences accessible to children, classrooms, and families in New York City and beyond. Hosted by Tony Award-nominated actresses Rachel Dratch and Lilli Cooper, the event will honor outgoing Board Chairman of New 42 and co-founder of P3 Productions, Fiona Howe Rudin, as well as director, designer, librettist, illustrator, and musician Julian Crouch. Rudin will be succeeded as Board Chairman by Tony Award-winning producer and co-founder of Key to the City Productions, Henry Tisch, effective July 1, 2025.



The event will include special performances by Tony Award-winner LaChanze, the Brooklyn Youth Chorus (Dianne Burkun Menaker, Founder & Artistic Director), acclaimed tap dance artist Michelle Dorrance, Grammy Award winner Dan Zanes with Claudia Zanes and Tyree Austin, and Broadway’s Sean Bell, Ron Bohmer, Liisi LaFontaine, and Solea Pfeiffer.



The Marian Heiskell Award will be presented to Fiona Howe Rudin for her incredible tenure serving as New 42’s Board Chairman. Rudin began her career in the arts as a contemporary art dealer and discovered her passion for theater after joining the Board of Directors at New 42 in 2004. She served as Vice Chair from 2008-2012 before becoming Chairman of the Board in 2012. In 2014, she began investing in shows on and off Broadway and founded Fiona Rudin Productions with the goal of supporting new talent. Rudin continues to support new voices and communities in the entertainment industry through P3 Productions, which she co-founded in April 2022 with Sammy Lopez and Ben Holtzman. P3 Productions embraces the power of three—creativity, community, and collaboration—to craft extraordinary theatrical experiences.



“Fiona has left an everlasting mark on the organization, and we are all incredibly grateful for her meaningful contributions to New 42 over the past thirteen years,” said Russell Granet, President & CEO of New 42. “Fiona’s inspiring leadership and unwavering love of the arts are a cause for celebration, and we are so excited to honor her at this year’s gala.”



“My experience on the Board of New 42 has been extremely fulfilling, and I am so proud of all we have accomplished over the years,” said Fiona Howe Rudin. “I am grateful to be passing the torch to Henry Tisch, a truly dedicated leader and an enthusiastic champion of the performing arts.”



The New Victory Arts Award will be presented to Julian Crouch for his meaningful contributions as a director, scenic designer, librettist, illustrator, and musician over the years. Crouch’s work spans from operas, including La Scala Opera in Milan and Teatro del Maggio in Florence, to Broadway shows such as The Addams Family (Direction, Production Design) and Tony-nominated Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Scenic Design). Most recently, he designed Orpheus In The Underworld for the Volksoper in Vienna, for which he was awarded “Best Design” at the Austrian Musical Awards. Crouch was also the mask designer for Illinoise and currently serves as puppet designer for Goddess, a new musical at The Public Theater.

“Julian Crouch has been inspiring audiences with his breathtaking artistry and imagination for decades,” said Mary Rose Lloyd, New 42 Artistic Director. “At the New Victory Theater, his work on Shockheaded Peter, Wolves in the Walls, and The Aging Magician has challenged kids to think differently about the world around them, ask big questions, and love theater. I’m so proud to present the New Victory Arts Award to my dear friend.”



Proceeds from A Celebration of Joy & Wonder will support the innovative artistic, arts education, and engagement programs of New 42 and New Victory.



Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Dez Duron - Maybe Happy Ending - 7% Adrian Blake Enscoe - Swept Away - 6% Vote Now!