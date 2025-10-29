Rachel Dratch, Maryann Plunkett and More Join Irish Rep's New Works Fall Festival 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Irish Repertory Theatre has revealed the full cast for the New Works Fall Festival 2025, which will run November 3-11, 2025 on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage at Irish Repertory Theatre.

The cast for this year’s Festival will include Alana Raquel Bowers (Cold War Choir Practice), Mazvita Chanakira (Gap Year), Rufus Collins (The Dead, 1904), Tony Award nominee Rachel Dratch (“Saturday Night Live”), Katie Fabel (Hangmen), Sean Gormley (The Weir), Johnny Hopkins (The Weir), Katherine Laheen (“Girls5Eva”), Kevin Oliver Lynch (Irishtown), Ciarán O’ Reilly (Philadelphia, Here I Come!), Cillian O’Sullivan (“Vikings”), Tony Award nominee Maryann Plunkett (The Notebook), Owain Rhys Davies (“Twin Peaks”), Taylor Richardson (“The Gilded Age”), Jon Norman Schneider (Eurydice), Sarah Street (The Weir), Harrison Tipping (The Honey Trap), and Naren Weiss (The Barbarians).

They join the previously announced Ciaran Byrne (Philadelphia, Here I Come!), John Keating (The Weir), Michael Mellamphy (The Smuggler), Clare O’Malley (Philadelphia, Here I Come!), and Tony Award nominee Taylor Trensch (Floyd Collins).

Irish Repertory Theatre’s New Play Development Program includes table reads, staged readings, workshops, and commissions from voices that fulfill Irish Rep’s mission and tell stories of Irish and Irish-American people of all ethnicities, genders, abilities, and orientations. The New Works Fall Festival returns this November with four new play readings spotlighting voices writing new work that fulfills this mission. This program enables Irish Rep to hear new work aloud with an audience and discover new plays and musicals for possible future production.

Since the inception of this series, three plays have gone on to their New York premieres on Irish Rep’s mainstage: Irishtown by Ciara Elizabeth Smyth (NWFF 2023), The Beacon by Nancy Harris (NWFF 2023), and The Honey Trap by Leo McGann (NWFF 2024).

The New Works Fall Festival 2025 will include plays by jose sebastian alberdi, Janet Moran, Colin Murphy, and Erica Murray. The readings will be directed by Bailey Bass, Nicola Murphy Dubey, and Colm Summers.

Stage directions will be read by Samuel Dolman. Sound design will be by Caroline Eng, and Katie Barnhard, Jade Doina, and Mary Garrigan will be the Stage Managers.

The New Works Fall Festival 2025 lineup is as follows:

THE LOVED ONES

By Erica Murray

Directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey

Monday November 3

In a remote farmhouse in West Clare, Nell is preparing to scatter her late son’s ashes with his grieving wife. Meanwhile, an American tourist settles in for what she expects to be a peaceful countryside retreat. But when a young woman arrives at the cottage unexpectedly, the weekend takes a surprising and darkly comic turn. As tensions rise and secrets are revealed, these four strangers are forced into an uneasy reckoning with the past – and each other.

Erica Murray’s The Loved Ones is a sharp, deeply moving, and wickedly funny new Irish play about motherhood, grief, and the families we find when life doesn’t go to plan.

The cast of The Loved Ones will include Alana Raquel Bowers, Rachel Dratch, Clare O’Malley, and Maryann Plunkett.

THE TREATY

By Colin Murphy

Directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey

Tuesday November 4

One hundred and four years ago this month, a small group of untested politicians left Dublin for London, to negotiate for Irish independence with one of the most formidable delegations ever put together. The Irish were seeking to take back control; the British believed they were stronger together. The Unionists believed in a hard border on the island of Ireland; the Republicans wanted the border in the Irish Sea. The Irish wanted a hard exit from the British Empire; the British tried to tempt them with the Canada option. And overseeing it all was a prime minister nobody trusted, notorious for his wizardry. The Treaty is a history play for this moment.

The cast of The Treaty will include Ciaran Byrne, Rufus Collins, Katie Fabel, Sean Gormley, Johnny Hopkins, John Keating, Katherine Laheen, Kevin Oliver Lynch, Michael Mellamphy, Ciarán O’Reilly, Cillian O’Sullivan and Owain Rhys Davies.

BOGFRIENDS

By jose sebastian alberdi

Directed by Colm Summers

Monday November 10

Tanner & Archie work at a museum. Finn & Cillian are Americans in Ireland. Osgar & Irial died over four thousand years ago. A play about power-dynamics, love, and preserving dead things (or trying to) that traverses place, time, and culture. The cast of Bogfriends will include Jon Norman Schneider and Taylor Trensch.

AFTERWARDS

By Janet Moran

Directed by Bailey Bass

Tuesday November 11

Three women in the immediate aftermath of a life changing choice. Set in the recovery ward of an abortion clinic in the UK, two Irish Women – one a married mother of three, the other, a young student – and a young English solicitor spend a disorienting night together as they wait for morning. Revelations, arguments, and silly songs take them to dawn as they look into a transformed future. Outside, the world keeps turning. Afterwards is a timely new play exploring the consequences of Repeal the 8th, a culture-changing movement, while resonating internationally with the current turmoil surrounding reproductive rights worldwide.