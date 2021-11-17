Quick Silver Theater Company to Host POC Summit

Quick Silver Theater Company QSTC's 2022 POC Summit submission process opens November 19th, 2021.

Quick Silver Theater Company (4WORDS) QSTC was established in response to the overwhelmingly male, Eurocentric dynamic of contemporary American theater to provide a counterweight, localizing our storytelling in a specificity of culture/race, class, gender, and sexuality that allows for a different kind of uncovering of truth, broadening the scope of our understanding, empathy, and engagement both as theater creators as well as theater consumers.

Since our founding in 2013, QSTC has been dedicated to amplifying the collective voice, individual potential, and overall presence of people of color, women, and other marginalized groups within the American theatrical landscape. Whether onstage, backstage, or in the various areas of production, our mission is and has always been to cultivate space for the creative endeavors, artistic excellence, and intellectual exploration of BIPOC playwrights, directors, designers, stage-managers, and administrators.

Each year QSTC has accepted scripts from BIPOC playwrights for consideration to participate in our Playwrights of Color Summit (POCS), an annual summer event. We do not require an agent or nomination to apply, simply the right to work in the United States. We utilize a BLIND submission process.

For QSTC's sixth annual 2022 POCS, the company will select five playwrights to participate. Two emerging playwrights will receive 29 hour staged readings. The plays selected for in person readings will be presented in the NYC Metro area, either in site specific locations, or a theatre, depending on the theatrical environment at the time. Actors Equity Association COVID protocols will be followed. Finalists are paired with their chosen cast of actors, an emerging director of color, a student intern, and a supportive dramaturgical team member in order to delve deeper into their work.

Additionally, in 2022, QSTC will host their second annual Michael Bradford Residency program. This retreat is specifically geared towards mid-career BIPOC playwrights. For our purposes, mid-career playwrights are defined as playwrights who have an existing body of work. Writing samples or a brief synopsis will be required when applying. Three mid-career playwrights will be selected for this residency. This residency program will take the form of a writing retreat. The dates for this retreat are, July 10th through July 15th 2022.