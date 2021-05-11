Quick Silver Theater Company Announces Upcoming Events

Quick Silver Theatre Company is among the 100 Black theater companies to receive The Black Seed funding. The Black Seed is a first-ever national strategic plan to create impact and thrivability for Black theater institutions, unprecedentedly conceptualized and led by the Black theater field.

The Black Seed is a force for systemic change in the arts and culture world: a national Think Tank of Black theater institutional leaders; a fund seeded by a collective of funders; National Leadership Circle for major donors to invest in Black theater institutions across the nation; The Black Seed Cohort comprised of national networks and coalitions; and a national marketing campaign to tell the story of Black theater in America.

Quick Silver's upcoming events include a mini virtual workshop of Tom Minter's new play entitled 'By Me You'll Never Know'. Streaming Saturday May 15th at 6pm and 8 pm and Sunday May 16th at 2pm. This event is a virtual presentation. FREE Admission. Reserve early, audience attendance is limited to 25 people per presentation.

When Brendan Bradley found himself out of work during the quarantine, he began researching and releasing free tools and case-studies to empower live performers to continue reaching audiences virtually. This workshop will engage guests in a new and exciting way. QSTC's developmental workshop is in preparation for the premiere of 'By Me You'll Never Know' at The Phillips Collection in Washington D.C.

The company will also host a Musical Theatre Panel Discussion. Date to be announced.

In June 2021, join QSTC company members Inga Ballard (Hairspray), Jody Reynard (Summer), Curtis Wiley (Ain't Too Proud-The Life and Times of the Temptations), and Rema Webb (Escape to Margaritaville, The Color Purple, Violet, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King & Ragtime), for a night of conversation. Musical theatre students, and those who miss being in the theater are welcome to join in.

Learn more at www.QuickSilverTheater.com