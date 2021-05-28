Queens Theatre Continues its AAPI Healing Circle in June

Amid the rise in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) in New York City and across the country, Queens Theatre will host a second series of AAPI Healing Circle virtual spaces, starting in June and through this summer. The AAPI Healing Circle sessions, open to all individuals who identify as part of the AAPI community, will be held every other Monday at 7pm ET from June 14 to August 23.

Hosted by Facilitator and Artist Christine Toy Johnson (DEI Committee Chair, Dramatists Guild of America), Queens Theatre launched the AAPI Healing Circle series in April a safe and dedicated spaces specifically for people who identify as Asian and/or Pacific Islander and from any geographic location.

These events are moments to commune, and to share responses, ideas, and love, to celebrate joy, culture, and connectivity, and to navigate this turbulent moment in our culture with solidarity and a sense of community. This is a chance to have space to talk, listen to offerings, and breathe together.

The sessions will be held on June 14 and 28, July 12 and 26, and August 9 and 23-each Monday at 7pm ET. All sessions are free, though registration is required here or at https://queenstheatre.org/event/aapi-healing-circle/2021-06-14/. Participants will receive a Zoom link upon registration.

"Queens Theatre remains committed to the safety, well-being, and visibility of the AAPI community through sustained community engagement," said QT's Director of Community Engagement Dominic D'Andrea. "We're thrilled and honored to continue holding this space with facilitator Christine Toy Johnson, who brings a wealth of knowledge and perspective to AAPI community work. We look forward to welcoming anyone in the AAPI community who needs an opportunity to speak, listen, and share resources. The opportunity to community-build is important right now."

"I'm so grateful to Queens Theatre for holding the space for us to sit in community with one another," said Christine Toy Johnson. "It's been a wonderful respite to be able to share our experiences in a safe and welcoming place, and I look forward to having more of these difficult but essential conversations together."

Christine Toy Johnson is an award-winning writer, actor, director and advocate for inclusion. Her written works have been produced and/or developed by the Roundabout, Village Theatre, Barrow Group, Prospect Theatre, Weston Playhouse, O'Neill, Women's Theatre Festival, Ars Nova, CAP 21, Greater Boston Stage Company, Abingdon Theatre Company, Towne Street Theatre and more and are included in the Library of Congress's Asian Pacific American Performing Arts Collection (Playwrights Division). She is an alum of the BMI Musical Theatre Writing Workshop, was a 2016 fellow of The Writers Lab (supported by Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Oprah Winfrey), serves as the Treasurer of the Council of the Dramatists Guild, and is host of the Guild's podcast Talkback on Broadway Podcast Network.

As an actor, Johnson has appeared extensively on Broadway, Off-Broadway, in regional theatres across the country and nearly 100 television and film appearances including recurring guest star roles on Marvel's Iron Fist, Bull, The Americans, You, Law and Order: SVU and more and is on "extended intermission" from the North American tour of COME FROM AWAY. Co-founding member of AAPAC (Asian American Performers Action Coalition). Rosetta LeNoire, JACL, Asian American Arts Alliance, Obie awards for advocacy in diversity and inclusion. For details, visit www.christinetoyjohnson.com.