Joe Apollonio, Johnny Berchtold and More to Star in ROPE Rediscovery Reading at CSC

Classic Stage Company has revealed the cast for the upcoming Rediscovery Reading of Rope, adapted by Gordon Greenberg from the play Rope by Patrick Hamilton, and directed by Greenberg. This one-night-only reading will take place on Monday, March 9 at 7pm at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

Rope will feature Joe Apollonio (Magic Farm) as Raglan, Johnny Berchtold (Camp Siegfried) as Nate, Arnie Burton (The Baker’s Wife) as Mr. Kentley, Mihir Kumar (Prince F*ggot) as Garrett, Kate Micucci (“Steven Universe”) as Leila, Robin Lord Taylor (Kowalski) as Rupert, and Charlie Reid (True Art) reading Stage Directions. Casting for Rope is by Alaine Aldaffer, CSA and Lisa Donadio.

Based on the true crime story of queer murderers Leopold and Loeb, this brand-new adaptation of Patrick Hamilton’s stage play Rope, which became the Alfred Hitchcock film of the same name, resets the action to 1957 Manhattan, where Garrett Stern and Nate Singer are beautiful, brilliant, and dangerously bored Princeton grad students, throwing a dinner party in their chic Turtle Bay apartment – on top of a trunk containing their murder victim. A murder mystery in reverse, the story becomes a game of cat and mouse between the seductive, arrogant Garrett and his dinner party guests, as they get closer to discovering the truth - while his lover (and accomplice), the anxiety-prone Nathan, begins to crack under pressure. Newly adapted by Gordon Greenberg (The Baker’s Wife), this Rope is a raucous, bloody, sharp witted, sexually charged thriller that speaks to today’s cultural reckoning with privilege and power.

This season, the Rediscovery Readings celebrate the art of suspense. From mysteries that grip you from the first line to thrillers that leave you guessing until the final word, each one-night-only staged reading offers an unforgettable experience, with electrifying stories brought to life by some of theater’s top talent. Secrets will surface. Twists will unfold. Anything can happen, but you’ll have to be here to see it.