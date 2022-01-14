Prospect Theater Company to Present World Premiere Song Cycle NOTES FROM NOW

Prospect Theater Company announced today the world premiere of Notes From Now, directed and choreographed by Billy Bustamante. This brand-new musical anthology, bringing together songwriters from Broadway and beyond, will begin previews at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street) on Wednesday, March 2, with an official opening night set for Thursday, March 10. The strictly limited engagement is set to run through Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Notes From Now offers a dynamic musical reflection of our contemporary world, spanning a wide range of song styles. Sean Peter Forte serves as Music Director. Macy Schmidt , recently named to Forbes '30 Under 30' music list for 2022, is the Orchestrator.

"In these continued, challenging times for the theater community, Prospect is excited and grateful to return to 59E59 Theaters with a new, collectively-written show," said the project's curator and creative producer, Cara Reichel . "Connecting so many powerful, artistic voices with audiences - and engaging around the times we are living through - feels especially meaningful."

Notes From Now will play March 2 - 20, 2022 on the following performance schedule: Tuesdays - Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm; and Sundays at 2pm. There are Wednesday matinees at 2pm on March 9 and March 16.

Tickets, starting at $25 for "first look" performances, are now available and can be purchased by visiting www.59e59.org or by calling 646-892-7999. Student Rush tickets and '30 & Under' Membership tickets are also available.