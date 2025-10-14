 tracker
Prospect Musicals Unveils 2025-26 Season Musical Theater Lab Cohort

Original works generated in the lab will be presented in concert-style public performance on Thursday, November 20 at 7:30pm and Friday November 21 at 7:30pm.

By: Oct. 14, 2025
Prospect Musicals Unveils 2025-26 Season Musical Theater Lab Cohort Image
Prospect Musicals has revealed the writing teams for their 2025-26 Season Musical Theater Lab, titled MIX/MATCH. The cohort includes Shaina Ahmed & Miu Sato, Hannah Bakke, RJ Christian & Cameron Reese, Jacinth Greywoode & AriDy Nox, Howard Ho, Sair Kaufman & George Luton, Thalia Ranjbar & Kat Cartusciello, Adam J. Rineer, and Felipe Segovia Sanhueza & Maiga Vidal.

Original works generated in the lab will be presented in concert-style public performance on Thursday, November 20 at 7:30pm and Friday November 21 at 7:30pm at Baruch Performing Arts Center. 

Each year, Prospect's Musical Theater Lab brings together a cadre of up-and-coming writing teams to create short musicals in response to a curated assignment. The 6-week program features in-person writer meetings, workshop rehearsals, and culminates in a public presentation of the new works generated through the lab process.

This fall, characters mix, mingle, and meet their dramatic match in a matrix of hot-off-the-presses musical shorts. Prospect’s 25-26 Season Lab — titled MIX/MATCH — takes its inspiration from the dynamic interpersonal relationships. For each new musical, writing teams randomly selected a group of relationship descriptors, and were asked to mix and match these characters to create narrative arc, character growth, and discovery – all clocking in at a fast-paced ten minutes or less.

The Lab concert will be directed by Prospect’s Associate Artistic Director, Dev Bondarin, and the program is co-curated by Bondarin and Producing Artistic Director Cara Reichel. Additional team information, including casting, will be announced shortly.



