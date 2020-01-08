Prospect Annouces February Concert Of ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD

Prospect Theater Company will present a special IGNITE Series Concert of Paulo K Tiról's new song cycle, On This Side of the World, for two performances: on Monday and Tuesday Feb. 3rd and 4th at 7:30pm at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street).

For tickets ($35) and information, please visit www.ProspectTheater.org

or call 212-352-3101.

On this Side of the World is a collection of songs capturing voices from the Filipino immigrant experience in the United States. Stories of overseas workers, young lovers, and gossipy church ladies. Snapshots of undocumented immigrants, millennial princesses, and first-generation Americans. Paulo K Tiról's wistful, joyous song cycle is a vibrant mosaic of love and loss, humor and heartache, yearning and faith eight thousand miles from home.

Prospect's IGNITE Series Concert will feature encore performances by the original cast from the May 2019 premiere, and feature three new songs.

The company includes Albert Guerzon (Escape to Margaritaville, Honeymoon in Vegas); Joanne Javien (Secret Garden at the Arden Theatre, Miss Saigon); Jaygee Macapugay (Soft Power, School of Rock, Prospect's Honor); Diane Phelan (Felix Starro, LCT's The King & I, Prospect's Honor); Michael Protacio (Out of The Eclipse, Cry Love); and Kevin Schuering (LCT's The King & I National Tour, Disney's Aladdin at Chicago Shakes).

Directed by Noam Shapiro and music directed by Ian Miller, On this Side of the World was developed and originally presented by Three Hares, in Association with Access Theater. The concert is line produced by Rachel Nortz. The stage manager is Elizabeth Ann Goodman.

This event is part of Prospect's ongoing IGNITE Concert Series, which showcases compelling new musical theater works in concert settings.





