Priyanka Shetty's #CHARLOTTESVILLE to Play New York's East to Edinburgh Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Priyanka Shetty's critically acclaimed solo play #CHARLOTTESVILLE will make its New York City debut as part of the East to Edinburgh festival, with performances running July 11–13 at 59E59 Theaters. The New York engagement offers audiences a preview of the production before it heads to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later this summer.

Constructed entirely from interviews with over 100 local residents, court transcripts, and news reports, #CHARLOTTESVILLE offers a gripping, documentary-style exploration of race, identity, and political unrest in the wake of the violent 2017 events in Charlottesville, Virginia. The play confronts the aftermath of the deadly rally that claimed the life of Heather Heyer, examining the deeper tensions and contradictions embedded in American society.

The production has garnered significant industry attention, with Olivier, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning producer Richard Jordan recently joining the project to support its UK, North American, and international touring. The Pleasance has also signed on as Associate Producer for the Edinburgh run.

Fresh off a critically lauded production at Washington, D.C.’s Keegan Theatre, #CHARLOTTESVILLE arrives in New York with strong momentum. The Washington Post called the piece “a methodical, stirring solo play” that reminds audiences “theater can offer bracing ideas that help us navigate reality.” BroadwayWorld praised it as “masterful and tautly immersive,” while DC Theater Arts highlighted Shetty’s performance as “innovative” and “meaningful.” MD Theatre Guide lauded the writing as “smart, distinctive, and impactful.”

The New York run will serve as a final preview before the show travels to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it will play a full run from July 30 to August 25.

Shetty, an award-winning actor, playwright, and director based in Philadelphia, is a Kennedy Center Playwriting Intensive alumna and a National Endowment for the Arts grant recipient. Her previous solo play The Elephant in the Room toured internationally and premiered Off-Broadway at 59E59. #CHARLOTTESVILLE marks the second play in her Triptych of Solos, with a nationwide coordinated premiere of the trilogy planned for 2025–26.

Comments

Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...