Pride Plays To Return To New York With Three New Play Readings This Month

Pride Plays will present its return to New York and in-person programming this summer. Under the leadership of producers Sam Gravitte and Sammy Lopez, and with the support of original founders Michael Urie, Doug Nevin and Nick Mayo, Pride Plays will return to Rattlestick Theater (224 Waverly Place) this summer, celebrating the rich tapestry of LGBTQIA+ experiences through the power of live theater.

On June 24, Pride Plays will present the readings of three new plays, culminating in a community gathering to celebrate the Pride Plays community and kick off future programming throughout the 2024-2025 season.

“We are so thrilled to bring Pride Plays back beginning this summer, and to kick things off with these incredible artists and plays with our partners at Rattlestick,” said the Pride Plays team. “Our June 24th play-reading event represents just a sampling of the depth and breadth of contemporary queer theatre, and we could not be more excited for the future of Pride Plays, as we continue to work hand in hand with our community, uplifting queer artists, organizations, and stories.”

Pride Plays will present the following the three plays:

PURE GLITTER

Written by Douglas Lyons

Directed by Stephen Brackett

Stan throws his partner Tony a surprise party for their 10th wedding anniversary, and all are invited. Well, some actually aren't, but still end up in the room. As exes collide and cocktails fly, this celebratory evening asks one tight group of gays to put their true cards on the table. PURE GLITTER is a slice of life comedy dedicated to those we call our chosen family.

DEBT

Written by Adrian Einspanier & reid tang

Directed by Mei Ann Teo

In the first part of a two-part play, a couple in the midst of “uncoupling” attempt to get even (i.e. account for everything that's ever been between them in a shared spreadsheet). Their friend thinks this is violent. They think it's evolved.

SAINT BRIGID

Written by Hannah Benitez

In this sequel to the play DIKE, a young religious teacher must reconcile with her own morality when a scandal breaks at her Catholic School, forcing a reckoning with her estranged lesbian sister. This plot-driven romance explores queer identity and the families we build within the boundaries of religion.

For further information and to purchase tickets, visit www.prideplays.com.

Launched in partnership with Rattlestick Theater, the 2019 Pride Plays festival hosted 19 separate works and involved more than 200 artists over five days. In 2020, Pride Plays then presented a virtual festival in partnership with playbill.com, along with several online workshops. Pride Plays has also supported multiple LGBTQIA+ creative initiatives, including Donja R. Love's Write Out Loud program.

Pride Plays' mission is to celebrate and platform queer-themed works, introduce new voices to the theatrical ecosystem, and support the next generation of LGBTQIA+ artists. Through their work, Pride Plays hopes to foster a deeper understanding of and appreciation for queer stories.

Casting for Pride Plays is by Calleri Jensen Davis.

Additional details regarding Pride Plays, including casting and additional creative team members, and 2024/2025 programming will be announced shortly.

