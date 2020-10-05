Poseidon Theatre Company Announces X PART ONE: THE INSIDIOUS

The six-week engagement is accessible via in home streaming and mobile phone and begins previews on Wednesday, October 28.

Having electrified the 2019/2020 theater season with its critically acclaimed Halloween season immersive production The Cooping Theory 1969: Who Killed Edgar Allan Poe? Poseidon Theater Company will strike a more socially conscious tone this season. The company today announced that in association with Alvarez Keko Salazar Productions, Tony Mayes, and Napoleon M Douglas, it will present Kim Exum, Cheech Manohar, Gillian Saker & Meaghan Sands in X PART ONE: THE INSIDIOUS, a new online interactive installation, written by Jason Veasey, conceived and directed by Aaron Salazar, with music by Manuel Pelayo & Giancarlo Bonfanti & Matt Katz. The six-week engagement is accessible via in home streaming and mobile phone and begins previews on Wednesday, October 28. The official opening will be on Wednesday, November 11 at 7PM. https://www.poseidontheatrecompany.com/x



X PART ONE: THE INSIDIOUS drops its audience into a time in the not so distant future, where the "I" sees and monitors all. Where equity is turned on its head, authenticity is stripped, and those left in the wake of the new "utopia" struggle to comply. In this allegorical take on the insidiousness of assimilation, erasure, and homogenized lack of racial identity, director Aaron Salazar explores a character study of inner turmoil, flanked by the threat of consequence in a "world" that values the illusion of harmony and anyone who threatens that illusion is demoted to the status of X. Will they comply or will they simply disappear? Find out in this timely thriller written by Jason Veasey. You are invited to witness, as a trainee of the new "WE".



"It has been an honor to gather this incredible group of BIPOC artists to create a piece about the insidiousness of racial assimilation, and how that could splinter into a reality where cultural identity is completely erased. The creative artistic team involved all are coming together from a place of having a lived experience as artists of color. I am thrilled to be creating something new in a new genre of artistic practice as we adapt to the new world we live in with the constraints of life in a pandemic," says Director Aaron Salazar.



Performances of X PART ONE: THE INSIDIOUS are on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with showtimes starting at 7:00 PM EST, 8:15 PM EST, 9:30 PM EST, and 10:45 PM EST. There is a 60-person capacity per show. https://ci.ovationtix.com/35221/production/1032254



Tickets are $35 (General Admission) and $50 (Benefactor Patron Admission). Benefactor Patron level ticket Admission rate directly benefits the artists in the production who have been affected by the impacts of Covid-19 within the theatre industry shutdown. Patrons will be acknowledged on the website and show credits as patrons of the production.

