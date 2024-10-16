Photos: WHAT DOESN'T KILL YOU Opening Night at 59E59

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jersey Repertory Company and 59E59 Theaters are presenting James Hindman’s one-man show, What Doesn’t Kill You. Written and performed by James Hindman and directed by Suzanne Barabas, the show will close on Sunday, November 3.

In this rousing true story, stage and screen veteran James Hindman is a man of a certain age who finds himself paralyzed by self-doubt, when a serious health scare upends his life. Luckily he isn’t the type to let a life-threatening heart attack dampen his spirits… or his obsession with Cher.

This fast-paced, one-man extravaganza moves between characters to tell a story that bounces from light-hearted camp to poignant reflections on life’s greatest challenges. The Irish Times called his performance “stagecraft and storytelling at its best.”

Post-performance talkbacks will be held following shows on Friday, October 18 and Friday, October 25 with James Hindman.

Photo credit: Richard Hillman PR

