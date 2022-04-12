Photos: Vital Theatre Company's THE WIZARD OF OZ Returns

Vital Theatre Company has announced the return of the company's one-hour, six-actor "The Wizard of Oz," By L. Frank Baum, with Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg, background Music by Herbert Stothart, dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard, Orchestration by Larry Wilcox, adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company, based on the Classic Motion Picture, owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.

The production is directed by Stephen Sunderlin and choreographed by Rebecca Frazier, based on original adaption and direction by Vital Theatre Company co-founder Michael Schloegl.

A one-hour adaptation of "The Wizard of Oz," the classic tale that has been entertaining audiences for ages, features a cast of 6 actors, the Munchkins as puppets, one flying monkey and a funny witch. Perfect for audiences 2-7 years old. Rediscover the joy of following the yellow brick road with Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion as they travel through a reimagined world of Oz.

Performances run Sundays only at 11:00 am at the The Actors Temple Theatre, 339 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036. Tickets start at $49.50 and can be purchased by visiting www.vitaltheatre.org, calling Telecharge at (212) 239-6200, or by visiting the Actors Temple Theatre Box Office one-hour before the performance.

Photo Credit: Actors Temple Theatre