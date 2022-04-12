Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Vital Theatre Company's THE WIZARD OF OZ Returns

pixeltracker

Rediscover the joy of following the yellow brick road with Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion as they travel through a reimagined world of Oz.

Apr. 12, 2022  

Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

Vital Theatre Company has announced the return of the company's one-hour, six-actor "The Wizard of Oz," By L. Frank Baum, with Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg, background Music by Herbert Stothart, dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard, Orchestration by Larry Wilcox, adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company, based on the Classic Motion Picture, owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.

The production is directed by Stephen Sunderlin and choreographed by Rebecca Frazier, based on original adaption and direction by Vital Theatre Company co-founder Michael Schloegl.

A one-hour adaptation of "The Wizard of Oz," the classic tale that has been entertaining audiences for ages, features a cast of 6 actors, the Munchkins as puppets, one flying monkey and a funny witch. Perfect for audiences 2-7 years old. Rediscover the joy of following the yellow brick road with Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion as they travel through a reimagined world of Oz.

Performances run Sundays only at 11:00 am at the The Actors Temple Theatre, 339 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036. Tickets start at $49.50 and can be purchased by visiting www.vitaltheatre.org, calling Telecharge at (212) 239-6200, or by visiting the Actors Temple Theatre Box Office one-hour before the performance.

Photo Credit: Actors Temple Theatre

Photos: Vital Theatre Company's THE WIZARD OF OZ Returns
Taylor Hadsell and Colton Colbert

Photos: Vital Theatre Company's THE WIZARD OF OZ Returns
Colton Colbert, Taylor Hadsell and Dylan Randazzo

Photos: Vital Theatre Company's THE WIZARD OF OZ Returns
Taylor Hadsell

Photos: Vital Theatre Company's THE WIZARD OF OZ Returns
Dylan Randazzo, Colton Colbert, and Kevin Michael Buckley

Photos: Vital Theatre Company's THE WIZARD OF OZ Returns
Chris Godsell, Colton Colbert, Kevin Michael Buckley, Dylan Randazzo and Dylan Randazzo

Photos: Vital Theatre Company's THE WIZARD OF OZ Returns
Taylor Hadsell, Colton Colbert, Dylan Randazzo and Kevin Michael Buckley

Photos: Vital Theatre Company's THE WIZARD OF OZ Returns
Chris Godsell, Taylor Hadsell, Colton Colbert, Dylan Randazzo and Kevin Michael Buckley

Photos: Vital Theatre Company's THE WIZARD OF OZ Returns
Taylor Hadsell, Colton Colbert, Dylan Randazzo and Kevin Michael Buckley

Photos: Vital Theatre Company's THE WIZARD OF OZ Returns
Colton Colbert and Taylor Hadsell

Photos: Vital Theatre Company's THE WIZARD OF OZ Returns
Taylor Hadsell, Chris Godshall, Kevin Michael Buckley, Dylan Randazzo , and Colton Colbert

Photos: Vital Theatre Company's THE WIZARD OF OZ Returns
Colton Colbert, Taylor Hadsell, Dylan Randazzo, and Kevin Michael Buckley



Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Teatro Rigio di Parma to Stage SWEET CINDERELLA
  • “The Existential Choice' A 3D Video Installation By Eva Lanska To Have World Premiere In Venice During Biennale Arte 2022
  • Almamia Dance Project to Stage CARMEN. STEP TWO OF A CONTEMPORARY LOVE
  • Lucas Meachem Steps in to Make House Debut at Teatro alla Scala in THAIS