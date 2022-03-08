Photos: The FunikiJam Show SHENANIGANS: IRISH CELEBRATION Opens at Actors Temple Theatre

don't miss Shenanigans Irish Celebration! off Broadway family musical at Actors Temple Theatre & touring now through March 20.

While many New Yorkers are all too familiar with St. Patrick's Day shenanigans, the deeds being honored in this show involve neither rowdy crowds nor alcohol.

SHENANIGANS offers Irish songs and stories for theatergoers 10 and younger. The tunes helpfully explain not only the meaning of the show's title but also elements of Irish folklore such as leprechauns, banshees, rainbows and pots of gold.

Funikijam World Music is an organization dedicated to presenting world-music classes and programs for children. FunikiJam's Off-Broadway Family Musicals are interactive, high energy shows that engage all ages with music, singing, dancing, storytelling, spectacle and audience participation.

