Photos: The FunikiJam Show SHENANIGANS: IRISH CELEBRATION Opens at Actors Temple Theatre

SHENANIGANS offers Irish songs and stories for theatergoers 10 and younger.

Mar. 8, 2022  

don't miss Shenanigans Irish Celebration! off Broadway family musical at Actors Temple Theatre & touring now through March 20.

While many New Yorkers are all too familiar with St. Patrick's Day shenanigans, the deeds being honored in this show involve neither rowdy crowds nor alcohol.

SHENANIGANS offers Irish songs and stories for theatergoers 10 and younger. The tunes helpfully explain not only the meaning of the show's title but also elements of Irish folklore such as leprechauns, banshees, rainbows and pots of gold.

Funikijam World Music is an organization dedicated to presenting world-music classes and programs for children. FunikiJam's Off-Broadway Family Musicals are interactive, high energy shows that engage all ages with music, singing, dancing, storytelling, spectacle and audience participation.

Andrea Galata, Brian Barrentine, Sage Newman

Andrea Galata, Brian Barrentine, Sage Newman

Sage Newman, Andrea Galata

Andrea Galata, Brian Barrentine, Sage Newman

Molly Coyne

Brian Barrentine

Molly Coyne

The cast

Andrea Galata

The FunikiJam Show "SHENANIGANS: Irish Celebration"

Andrea Galata, Brian Barrentine, Sage Newman



