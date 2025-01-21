Photos: The Cast of STILL At The Sheen Center Meets the Press

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Still by Lia Romeo and directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt, will star Melissa Gilbert ("Little House On The Prairie," "Secrets & Lies") and Mark Moses ("Desperate Housewives," "Mad Men"). The company met the press this week. Check out our photos from the event below!

The 8-week return engagement begins performances January 28, 2025 at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture's Loreto Theater (18 Bleecker Street, NYC). The official opening night is Thursday, February 6 at 6:30PM.

Thirty years ago, Helen and Mark broke up, but they never completely forgot one another. Now, they are getting a second chance at first love. Single, and frustrated with dating apps, they are ready to try again. But Mark has an agenda and Helen has a secret that could derail his plans. Still is a funny yet heart-wrenching story for anyone who has ever wondered “what if?”.

Still features scenic design by Alexander Woodward, costume design by Barbara Bell, lighting design by Reza Behat, and sound design by Hidenori Nakajo. Stuart Metcalf is the production manager and Hillel Friedman and Rashad Chambers of Evan Bernardin Productions are General Managers. Marketing and Advertising is by Table 7 Strategy, and casting is by Karie Koppel Casting.

This return engagement of Still follows a successful run at Vermont's Dorset Theatre Festival in 2023, and its subsequent Off-Broadway premiere at the DR2 Theatre in Spring 2024.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy

