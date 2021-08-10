Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: THE TRAIL ON THE POTOMAC Opens at Theatre At St Clements

Celebrated friends and colleagues such as Loretta Swit, Lee Roy Reams, Anita Gillette and more gathered for the opening of the play.

Aug. 10, 2021  

Celebrated friends and colleagues such as Loretta Swit, Lee Roy Reams, Anita Gillette and more gathered for the opening of "Trial on the Potomac, The Impeachment of Richard Nixon"

Writer, George Bugatti, offers an alternate reality to one of our country's most notorious scandals and asks "What if...President Richard M. Nixon had not resigned?," and What if ... Nixon had fought back?" in "Trial on the Potomac, The Impeachment of Richard Nixon." Bugatti's play-based on the book, "The Real Watergate Scandal," by Geoff Shepard, about a lawyer who worked in the Nixon White House during the Watergate scandal.

Like the book that inspired it, the play brings to light real-life findings and evidence revealing a conspiracy to destroy the Nixon presidency. Bugatti's play, starring the legendary Rich Little in the dramatic role of Nixon, takes these revelations and puts them on trial...again. Letting the audience decide the fate of the former President.

Masterfully cast in the title role is Rich Little, a master mimic of more than 200 voices, including U.S. Presidents: John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, both George Bushes, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden ... Little has a voice for every administration.

Infamous for his skewering of political figures, Little has charmed, amused, intrigued and entertained politicians for 12 administrations. Second only to Bob Hope, Little has entertained at numerous inaugurations and White House functions.

Learn more here.

Photo Credit: Steve Bergman

Rich Little

Rich Little and Matthew Hammond

Rich Little and Matthew Hammond

Rich Little

The Cast of Trail on the Potomac

Loretta Swit and Rich Little

Anita Gillette, Rich Littel and Lee Roy Reams


