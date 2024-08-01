Photos: THE MEETING: THE INTERPRETER Opens This Weekend at Theatre at St. Clements

THE MEETING: THE INTERPRETER by Catherine Gropper and directed by Brian Mertes and featuring Tony Award winner Frank Wood and Kelley Curran, will open on Sunday, August 4. Check out all new photos below!

Set against the backdrop of the infamous Trump Tower Meeting of 2016, the play tells the story of an international interpreter thrown up against government systems of congressional and senate interrogations, catapulting him into circumstances beyond his control. “This man could be everyman … one of us,” says playwright Catherine Gropper.

This play is about the loss of individuality and privacy is based on actual events (a chance meeting between the playwright and an actual government interpreter). This two-person play supports a cast of thousands thanks to Mertes’ production scheme including puppetry, film sequences, projections, and intricate lighting and sound.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg