Photos: THE JIGSAW BRIDE Opens at First Folio Theatre

First Folio Theatre presents the World Premiere of Joseph Zettelmaier's THE JIGSAW BRIDE, previewing October 13th-15th, opening October 16th and running through November 14th, 2021.

A mesmerizing tale of gothic horror and suspense, THE JIGSAW BRIDE transports the audience to the world of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, where 100 years have passed and something or someone lies in the ruins of the infamous Castle of Dr. Frankenstein. A perfect production for crisp fall nights that invites us to question what makes us (in)human and to explore the depths we will go to in the name of scientific discovery.

From the playwright who wrote The Gravedigger, Dr. Seward's Dracula, and The Man-Beast, comes another classic tale of spinetingling horror. This production brings us to the remote Swiss Alps, where noted scientist Maria von Moos excavates a ruined castle deep in the Geneva woods and finds a young woman, Justine, asleep in the rubble. The young woman has no memory of who she was before waking up amongst the ruins of the castle; the only clues to her previous life lie in the scars that crisscross her body and the two mis-matched eyes staring back at her in the mirror. As the two women begin to piece together Justine's memories, Maria's old friend, the mysterious Janos, comes to visit. This conniving owner of the travelling circus Vystario's Menagerie of the Macabre reveals secrets that Maria would rather stay hidden, leading Justine to wonder just whom she can trust in Salenegg Castle, and if she might just have been safer amongst the rubble of Castle Frankenstein.

THE JIGSAW BRIDE, written by Joseph Zettelmaier, and directed by Hayley Rice, features Heather Chrisler as Justine, Courtney Abbott as Maria von Moos, and Peter Sipla as Janos. The artistic team includes Scenic Design by Angela Weber Miller, Lighting Design by Sarah Riffle, Original Music and Sound Design by Christopher Kriz, Costume Design by Rachel Lambert, Properties Design by Wendy Huber, Intimacy and Movement Design by Samantha Kaufman, Vocal Design by Carrie Hardin. Amy Crueziger is the Stage Manager and Sophie Goddard is the Assistant Stage Manager.

To ensure patrons' heath and security, as well as the safety of performers and staff, First Folio will require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theater staff, for all performances through December 2021. Children under 12 years of age and patrons with a medical condition or a closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination must provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 PCR test (within the last 72 hours prior to the performance) or a rapid Antigen test (the day of performance) to attend a performance. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theater regardless of vaccination status.

Opening on October 16th, 2021, THE JIGSAW BRIDE runs through November 14th, 2021, with special Preview Performances on October 13th, 14th, and 15th. All performances will take place at historic Mayslake Hall, located at 1717 W 31st St., off Rt. 83 in Oak Brook. First Folio is easy to get to from the East-West Tollway (I-88) or the Stevenson Expressway (I-55). Free parking is available on the grounds. Preview tickets are $29. Regular priced tickets are $49 Wednesdays and Thursdays (seniors are $44), and $59 on Fridays through Sundays (seniors are $54). Student prices are $20 for all performances. Two and three show subscriptions are available for $42-98.

Season subscriptions and individual tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 630-986-8067 or online at www.firstfolio.org.