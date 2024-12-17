Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL At The Triad Theater



By: Dec. 17, 2024
Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL At The Triad Theater


This past weekend, the Doris Dear 10th Anniversary Christmas Special dazzled packed, sold-out houses at The Triad Theater, cementing its place as a beloved holiday tradition. Check out photos from the show.

The one and only Doris Dear lit up the stage with an electric performance that radiated warmth, humor, and the magic of the season. Adding to the festive magic, her incredible roster of guests lit up the stage with their extraordinary talent, delivering show-stopping performances that left the audience cheering for more.

Fans old and new were swept away by the charm, music, and holiday cheer, proving once again why Doris Dear is the reigning “hostess with the mostess” of Christmas in the city.

All photos by John Fitzpatrick and Becca Kaian. 

Doris Dear and Kenny Snapp
Doris Dear and Kenny Snapp

Doris Dear
Doris Dear

Doris Dear and Cooper daSilva
Doris Dear and Cooper daSilva

Doris Dear, Emily Gentile
Doris Dear, Emily Gentile

Doris Dear
Doris Dear

Doris Dear
Doris Dear

Jana Robbins
Jana Robbins

Doris Dear
Doris Dear

Meg Flather
Meg Flather

Doris Dear
Doris Dear

Cooper daSilva
Cooper daSilva

Doris Dear and her husband Jim
Doris Dear and her husband Jim

Doris Dear and Jana Robbins
Doris Dear and Jana Robbins

Blake Allen
Blake Allen

Anna Anderson
Anna Anderson

Emily Kate Gentile
Emily Kate Gentile

Those Girls and Doris Dear
Those Girls and Doris Dear

Meg Flather, Doris Dear
Meg Flather, Doris Dear

Augie Haas, Leslie Carrara Rudolph
Augie Haas, Leslie Carrara Rudolph

Doris Dear
Doris Dear

Doris Dear
Doris Dear

Doris Dear and Jim
Doris Dear and Jim

Doris Dear, Sean Harkness
Doris Dear, Sean Harkness

Sean Hakness
Sean Hakness

Augie Haas
Augie Haas

Doris Dear
Doris Dear

Lolly Lardpop, Doris Dear
Lolly Lardpop, Doris Dear

Meg Flather and Doris Dear
Meg Flather and Doris Dear

Those Girls
Those Girls

Doris Dear
Doris Dear

 


RGDT on 12/18/2024
Amazing!!! a real holiday tradition in New York. There’s no better.🎄❤️


Videos