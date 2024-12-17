Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL At The Triad Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This past weekend, the Doris Dear 10th Anniversary Christmas Special dazzled packed, sold-out houses at The Triad Theater, cementing its place as a beloved holiday tradition. Check out photos from the show.

The one and only Doris Dear lit up the stage with an electric performance that radiated warmth, humor, and the magic of the season. Adding to the festive magic, her incredible roster of guests lit up the stage with their extraordinary talent, delivering show-stopping performances that left the audience cheering for more.

Fans old and new were swept away by the charm, music, and holiday cheer, proving once again why Doris Dear is the reigning “hostess with the mostess” of Christmas in the city.

All photos by John Fitzpatrick and Becca Kaian.

