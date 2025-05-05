Photos: Step Inside the Rehearsal Room of REVOLUTION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rehearsals are officially underway for the Off-Broadway premiere of REVOLUTION, a new play by Brett Neveu, produced by Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon. Check out photos from inside the rehearsal room?

Performances begin May 13 at The Flea Theater’s Siggy Space, with an official opening night on May 15. The limited run continues through June 7.

Step inside the rehearsal room with the gallery below.

Set in the alley behind a Chicago hair salon, Revolution follows Puff, a stylist celebrating her 26th birthday with her best friend Jame and an unexpected visitor, Georgia. What begins as a casual hangout spirals into a raw and revelatory exploration of friendship, identity, and the quiet revolutions that shape us.

The production is directed by Rebecca Harris, with scenic design by Chris Fields, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design by John Gromada, costume design by Lauren Carmen, props design by Cailey Harwood, technical direction by Ryan Bourque, and producing assistant by Alex Lobel. The play is produced by Brett Neveu, Becky Eaton Creech, and Michael Shannon, associate produced by Sophia Englesberg, and executive produced by Zachary Hausman. For tickets and more information, visit revolution-theplay.com.

Photo Credit: Jacob Feingold



Company of Revolution

Rebecca Harris, Natalie West, Anna-Lise Basse

