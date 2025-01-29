Photos: See Melissa Gilbert & Mark Moses in STILL Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Colt Coeur production of Still by Lia Romeo and directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt, stars Melissa Gilbert and Mark Moses. The 8-week return engagement is now playing at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture’s Loreto Theater. The official opening night is Thursday, February 6 at 6:30PM. See photos here!



Still is a funny yet heart-wrenching story for anyone who has ever wondered “what if?”. Thirty years ago, Helen and Mark broke up, but they never completely forgot one another. Now, they are getting a second chance at first love. Single, and frustrated with dating apps, they are ready to try again. But Mark has an agenda and Helen has a secret that could derail his plans.



“I’m so excited to be a part of this production of Still," says Melissa Gilbert. "This play has such meaning for me. The core questions are absolutely vital to who we are and who we want to be as Americans. Can we put our differences aside for love? Is love enough?“



“This play is very personal for me," says playwright Lia Romeo. “I was married to someone I cared deeply about, but we disagreed on some important issues. I found myself wondering what to do when you love someone, but you hate some of the things that person believes. I wrote the play to try to figure it out… and I didn’t, but I did realize that it’s a question that resonates with a lot of people. The world looks different – and scarier – now than when I first wrote Still, and I think the questions the play asks are even more important. Instead of responding with contempt when we disagree, how can we engage? Conversation is the only way to change minds, and I hope this play can be a piece of that conversation."

