Photos: See Celia Keenan-Bolger, Miguel Cervantes & More on the Red Carpet for SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL

Sep. 20, 2022  

Sesame Street: The Musical has officially opened Off-Broadway at Theatre Row Theatre (410 West 42nd Street). Produced by Rockefeller Productions and Sesame Workshop, Sesame Street: The Musical will run through Thursday, November 27, 2022 with an opening night set for Monday, September 19.

See photos from the red carpet below!

"Sesame Street's" very own Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, Gabrielle, and a host of Honkers, Martians, and other favorites will appear onstage in their very own musical. Filled with live puppetry, iconic songs fans know and love, new compositions by Tom Kitt, Helen Park, and Nate Edmondson, and special celebrity guest stars, this production is designed for both the young and the young-at-heart, including things for fans of all ages. The show is written, directed, and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller.

"Sesame Street" first aired in 1969 and is now in its 52nd season in the U.S. It is seen in 150 countries and continues to expand globally with content production and distribution, consumer products, English learning and formal education, and themed entertainment. "Sesame Street" has won 11 Grammys and 214 Emmys- more than any other children's show.

Photo credit: Tricia Baron

Sesame Street the Musical
Celia Keenan-Bolger with son, William

Sesame Street the Musical
Stephen Carlile with daughter, Phoebe

Sesame Street the Musical
Eric Rosen, Claybourne Elder and son, Bo

Sesame Street the Musical
Jeanna De Waal

Sesame Street the Musical
Miguel Cervantes and Famly

Sesame Street the Musical
Walter Russell III

Sesame Street the Musical
Cory J

Sesame Street the Musical
Jonathan Rockefeller

Sesame Street the Musical
Josephine Baron


Regional Awards

