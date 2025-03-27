Photos: SYNC OR STRIP! Opens At Lips

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jonny Porkpie’s brand new Burlesque+Drag+Gameshow at Lips! SYNC or STRIP! runs on Fridays though April 25, with seating at 9:30pm / show at 10:00pm. Check out photos from the show.

The fun kicks off with either a STRIP performance by a top NYC burlesque star or lip-SYNC from one of Lips’ fabulous roster of Drag artists. After the applause dies down, everyone in the audience has the chance to be a contestant—if they’re first to correctly guess the answer to an intimate question about the performer they just saw. Three qualifying rounds; three fabulous performances; three winning contestants — and that’s when the game show action really heats up.

In the first of two saucy elimination rounds, these brave souls will compete in games of skill, trivia, and utter shamelessness for a coveted spot in the finals (plus wholly inappropriate prizes). Will they uncover The Naked Truth? Prove that they’re a Cunning Linguist? Be the first to Wig Out? Guess the Safeword? The challenges change every week, it’s never the same show twice!

Then: more fabulous performances, more contestants, and another elimination round before the Grand Finale, where our finalists have to decide for themselves whether to… SYNC or STRIP! One thing’s for sure: the player with the least inhibitions is the most likely to win!

The rotating cast of SYNC or STRIP! includes: Abby Fantastic, Agent Wednesday, Miss Aurora BoobRealis, Boo Bess, Brooklyn Knightly, Broody Valentino, Cashlee Banks, Cheeky Lane, Miss Frankie Eleanor, ILOV Grate, Lil Miss Lixx, Mia the MVP, Peekaboo Pointe, Poison Ivory, Queenceañera, Queerly Femmetastic, Rain Supreme, Rocka the Mechanic, Stella Nova, Susie Dahl and the Drag Queens of Lips.

From the creator of Filthy Lucre: A Burlesque Christmas Carol, burlesque Marx Bros homage A Day on the Boardwalk A Night at the Stripshow and Dead Sexy comes a brand new gameshow that’s more peppery than Jeopardy, more heels than Wheel, more nude than Feud!

Tickets are $24 for general admission or $32 for VIP reserved seating at front row tables, available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com. IMPORTANT: There is also a $25 food or drink minimum at all performances.

Photo Credit: Bob Fraser

Abby Fantastic

Aussie contestant gets ready to strip! The cast

Destiny

Gigi Holliday

Heidi Haux

Jonny Porkpie hosts

Joe Weldon

Madam Madiva



Lil Miss Lixx

Jonny Porkpie & Brooklyn Knightly

