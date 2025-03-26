Photos: Playwright Bess Wohl Featured At Dramatists Guild Foundation Salon, In Conversation With Gretchen Cryer

The Dramatists Guild Foundation hosted an intimate Salon on Monday, March 24th, featuring Tony Award-nominated playwright Bess Wohl (LIBERATION, GRAND HORIZONS, SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS), in conversation with Playwright, Lyricist, and DGF President Emeritus Gretchen Cryer.

The evening was hosted by DGF Board Member Elizabeth Dewberry.

During their conversation, Bess and Gretchen shared insights into their writing processes and explored themes of feminism and motherhood, in their respective works, as well as their inter-generational experiences of both.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson