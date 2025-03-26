News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Playwright Bess Wohl Featured At Dramatists Guild Foundation Salon, In Conversation With Gretchen Cryer

The evening was hosted by DGF Board Member Elizabeth Dewberry.

By: Mar. 26, 2025
The Dramatists Guild Foundation hosted an intimate Salon on Monday, March 24th, featuring Tony Award-nominated playwright Bess Wohl (LIBERATION, GRAND HORIZONS, SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS), in conversation with Playwright, Lyricist, and DGF President Emeritus Gretchen Cryer. 

During their conversation, Bess and Gretchen shared insights into their writing processes and explored themes of feminism and motherhood, in their respective works, as well as their inter-generational experiences of both. 

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson

Photos: Playwright Bess Wohl Featured At Dramatists Guild Foundation Salon, In Conversation With Gretchen Cryer Image
Elizabeth Dewberry, Rachel Routh, Gretchen Cryer and Bess Wohl

Photos: Playwright Bess Wohl Featured At Dramatists Guild Foundation Salon, In Conversation With Gretchen Cryer Image
Bess Wohl with DGF President Emeritus Gretchen Cryer

Photos: Playwright Bess Wohl Featured At Dramatists Guild Foundation Salon, In Conversation With Gretchen Cryer Image
Bess Wohl with DGF President Emeritus Gretchen Cryer

Photos: Playwright Bess Wohl Featured At Dramatists Guild Foundation Salon, In Conversation With Gretchen Cryer Image
Bess Wohl

Photos: Playwright Bess Wohl Featured At Dramatists Guild Foundation Salon, In Conversation With Gretchen Cryer Image
Bess Wohl with DGF President Emeritus Gretchen Cryer

Photos: Playwright Bess Wohl Featured At Dramatists Guild Foundation Salon, In Conversation With Gretchen Cryer Image

