Photos: First Look At REVOLUTION At The Flea Theatre Siggy Space

All new production photos have been released from Revolution, produced by Michael Shannon (Boardwalk Empire, Knives Out), now open at The Flea Theater’s Siggy Space in Tribeca and running through June 7th.

Written by award-winning playwright Brett Neveu (Eric LaRue) and directed by Rebecca Harris, Revolution is a raw, funny, and heartfelt exploration of friendship, identity, and the quiet revolutions that shape us. See photos from the production below.

Set in the alley behind a Chicago hair salon, Revolution follows Puff on her 26th birthday as she celebrates with her best friend Jame and the unexpected arrival of Georgia, a ‘Dress for Less’ employee. What starts as a casual hangout spirals into a poignant and chaotic evening none of them will forget.

The cast includes Anna Basse, Clarissa Thibeaux, Natalie West, and Cassie Gilling (u/s). The production features scenic design by Chris Fields, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design by John Gromada, costume design by Lauren Carmen, props design by Cailey Harwood, stage management by Lucy Houlihan, assistant stage management by Megan Ciszek, and technical direction by Ryan Bourque, and producing assistant Alex Lobel.

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova

