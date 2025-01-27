Photos: Opening Night of Irish Rep's BECKETT BRIEFS Starring F. Murray Abraham

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Irish Repertory Theatre is presentin Beckett Briefs, three short plays by Samuel Beckett and directed by Ciarán O'Reilly. Beckett Briefs began previews on January 15, 2025, and officially opened January 26. The production will run for a limited run through March 9, 2025, on Irish Rep's Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage. See photos from opening night here!

The cast of Beckett Briefs will include Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus), Roger Dominic Casey (Aristocrats), Kate Forbes (A Touch of the Poet), and Sarah Street (Molly Sweeney).

Beckett Briefs will feature scenic design by Charlie Corcoran (On Beckett), costume design by Orla Long (The Beacon), lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (A Child's Christmas in Wales), sound design by M. Florian Staab (Philadelphia, Here I Come!), and sound design & original music by Tony Award winner Ryan Rumery (Stereophonic). Jeff Davolt (The Dead, 1904) is the Production Stage Manager, and Shanna Allison (The Saviour) is the Assistant Stage Manager.

Three short plays by Samuel Beckett that run the gamut of existence from birth to the afterlife, presented on a single bill.

