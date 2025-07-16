Photos: Opening Night Of Crystal Skillman's OPEN At WP Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, July 12th Midnight Theatricals in association with The Tank and The Flying Carpet Theatre Company premiered Crystal Skillman's Open at WP Theater. See photos here! Photo credit: Jeremy Varner

The production stars Drama Desk-nominee Megan Hill as The Magician, under the director of Drama nominee Jessi D. Hill. Open is a recipient of the WP Space Program and a New Georges Supported Production, produced with a grant from Fiordellisi Williams Family Foundation.

A woman called The Magician appears to pantomime a myriad of tricks, but there’s no illusion. Her act reveals she is attempting the impossible—to save the life of her lover, Jenny. Open is a magic act that reveals itself to be a resurrection. The clock is ticking, the show must go on, and, as impossible as it may seem, this Magician’s act may be our last hope against a world filled with intolerance and hate. Sometimes the only magic we have is hope.

The creative team includes Lighting & Scenic Design by Sarah Johnston (When We Went Electronic at The Tank; Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo with NYTW), Sound Design by Emma Wilk (Dog Man: The Musical at New World Stages; Everything's Fine at DR2), Costume Design by Madeline Wall (Jack of Cups with Experimental Bitch; Mad Cool at FRIGID Fringe), and Magic Consultant Rachel Wax (Daryl Roth Creative Spirit Award-winner; Speakeasy Magick at the Mckittrick Hotel). The Production Stage Manager is Sydney Golden with Consulting Producer Megan E Carter.