Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala

The York Theatre Company presented a concert celebration at the 32nd Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, which honored musical theater legend Bernadette Peters with the 2024 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater and producer Ted Snowdon with The York Theatre Company Founders' Award. The 32nd Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala was held on Monday evening, November 11, 2024 at The Edison Ballroom. See photos from the red carpet here!

The 32nd Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala concert celebration was hosted by Michael Urie, currently starring in the Broadway production of Once Upon Mattress and featured live entertainment with special guest appearances. The event featured Alex Newell, Andrew Rannells, Jelani Remy, Klea Blackhurst, Victor Garber, Julie Halston, James Lapine, Marilyn Maye, Eva Noblezeda, Randy Rainbow, Elizabeth Stanley and more.

The Oscar Hammerstein Award is named in honor of the legendary lyricist and librettist who helped shape American musical theatre through his collaborations with a number of different composers and writers. His contributions to such landmark musicals as Show Boat, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, and Carousel are a legacy for all time. The award was created in 1988 by Janet Hayes Walker, Founding Artistic Director of The York Theatre Company, and is presented with the endorsement of the Hammerstein family and the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization. Its purpose is to recognize significant lifetime achievement in musical theatre and is presented at a gala evening held for the benefit of The York Theatre Company.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

