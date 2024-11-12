Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala

The 32nd Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala concert celebration was hosted by Michael Urie, and honored Bernadette Peters and more.
The York Theatre Company presented a concert celebration at the 32nd Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, which honored musical theater legend Bernadette Peters with the 2024 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater and producer Ted Snowdon with The York Theatre Company Founders' Award. The 32nd Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala was held on Monday evening, November 11, 2024 at The Edison Ballroom. See photos from the red carpet here!
The 32nd Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala concert celebration was hosted by Michael Urie, currently starring in the Broadway production of Once Upon Mattress and featured live entertainment with special guest appearances. The event featured Alex Newell, Andrew Rannells, Jelani Remy, Klea Blackhurst, Victor Garber, Julie Halston, James Lapine, Marilyn Maye, Eva Noblezeda, Randy Rainbow, Elizabeth Stanley and more.
The Oscar Hammerstein Award is named in honor of the legendary lyricist and librettist who helped shape American musical theatre through his collaborations with a number of different composers and writers. His contributions to such landmark musicals as Show Boat, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, and Carousel are a legacy for all time. The award was created in 1988 by Janet Hayes Walker, Founding Artistic Director of The York Theatre Company, and is presented with the endorsement of the Hammerstein family and the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization. Its purpose is to recognize significant lifetime achievement in musical theatre and is presented at a gala evening held for the benefit of The York Theatre Company.
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Jim Kierstead and Joan T. Mischo
Alexandra Rose DeAngelis and Stephen DeAngelis
Ted Seifman, Ted Snowdon and Duffy Violante
Ted Snowdon and Duffy Violante
Jim Kierstead, Riki Kane Larimer Ted Snowdon and Marie Grace LaFerrara
Julie Halson and Andrew Rannells
Jenna Gavigan, Julie Halston, Elizabeth Stanley and Andrew Rannells
Marilyn Maye and Bernadette Peters
Tom Sorce and Bernadette Peters
Jamie deRoy and Bernadette Peters
Bernadette Peters and Andrew Rannells
Laila Robbins and Randi Levine Miller
Laila Robbins
Joseph Hayward and Debra Walton
W. David McCoy and Ted Snowdon
Ted Snowdon with members of The York Theater Board of Directors that Includes-Joan T. Mischo, Jim Kierstead, Debra Walton, Tim Collins, Riki Kane Larimer, W. David McCoy, Joan Ross Sorkin, Marie Grace LaFerrara Joseph Hayward and Laurence Holzman
Bernadette Peters and with members of The York Theater Board of Directors that Includes-Joan T. Mischo, Jim Kierstead, Debra Walton, Tim Collins, Riki Kane Larimer, W. David McCoy, Joan Ross Sorkin, Marie Grace LaFerrara Joseph Hayward and Laurence Holzman
Bernadette Peters and Andrew Rannells
Honorees Ted Snowdon and Bernadette Peters
Julie Halston, Bernadette Peters, Jenna Gavigan and Elizabeth Stanley
Ryan Spahn, Ted Snowdon and Michael Urie
Laila Robbins and Christine Baranski
Frank DiLella, Jamie deRoy and Randy Rainbow
Videos