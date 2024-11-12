News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala

The 32nd Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala concert celebration was hosted by Michael Urie, and honored Bernadette Peters and more.

By: Nov. 12, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The York Theatre Company presented a concert celebration at the 32nd Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, which honored musical theater legend Bernadette Peters with the 2024 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater and producer Ted Snowdon with The York Theatre Company Founders' Award. The 32nd Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala was held on Monday evening, November 11, 2024 at The Edison Ballroom. See photos from the red carpet here! 

LATEST NEWS

Full Cast Set for GRIEF CAMP at Atlantic Theater Company
Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala
Interview: Connor Burns on CONNOR BURNS: 1994 at SoHo Playhouse
Photos: THE Z TEAM at Theatre Row

The 32nd Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala concert celebration was hosted by Michael Urie, currently starring in the Broadway production of Once Upon Mattress and featured live entertainment with special guest appearances. The event featured Alex Newell, Andrew Rannells, Jelani Remy, Klea Blackhurst, Victor Garber, Julie Halston, James Lapine, Marilyn Maye, Eva Noblezeda, Randy Rainbow, Elizabeth Stanley and more. 

The Oscar Hammerstein Award is named in honor of the legendary lyricist and librettist who helped shape American musical theatre through his collaborations with a number of different composers and writers. His contributions to such landmark musicals as Show Boat, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, and Carousel are a legacy for all time. The award was created in 1988 by Janet Hayes Walker, Founding Artistic Director of The York Theatre Company, and is presented with the endorsement of the Hammerstein family and the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization. Its purpose is to recognize significant lifetime achievement in musical theatre and is presented at a gala evening held for the benefit of The York Theatre Company.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Neil Mayer

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Jamie deRoy

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Stephen DeAngelis

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Jim Kierstead and Joan T. Mischo

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Alexandra Rose DeAngelis and Stephen DeAngelis

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Ted Seifman, Ted Snowdon and Duffy Violante

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Ted Snowdon and Duffy Violante

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Jim Kierstead, Riki Kane Larimer Ted Snowdon and Marie Grace LaFerrara

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Julie Halston and Ted Snowdon

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Julie Halson and Andrew Rannells

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Jenna Gavigan, Julie Halston, Elizabeth Stanley and Andrew Rannells

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Marilyn Maye and Bernadette Peters

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Tom Sorce and Bernadette Peters

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Jamie deRoy and Bernadette Peters

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Bernadette Peters and Andrew Rannells

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Laila Robbins and Randi Levine Miller

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Laila Robbins

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Frank DiLella

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Richie Ridge and Marilyn Maye

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Marilyn Maye

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Joseph Hayward and Debra Walton

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Jelani Remy

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Debra Walton

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Frank DiLella and Jelani Remy

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
W. David McCoy and Ted Snowdon

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Ted Snowdon with members of The York Theater Board of Directors that Includes-Joan T. Mischo, Jim Kierstead, Debra Walton, Tim Collins, Riki Kane Larimer, W. David McCoy, Joan Ross Sorkin, Marie Grace LaFerrara Joseph Hayward and Laurence Holzman

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Ray DeMattis

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Ray DeMattis and Ken Waissman

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Bernadette Peters and with members of The York Theater Board of Directors that Includes-Joan T. Mischo, Jim Kierstead, Debra Walton, Tim Collins, Riki Kane Larimer, W. David McCoy, Joan Ross Sorkin, Marie Grace LaFerrara Joseph Hayward and Laurence Holzman

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Bernadette Peters and Andrew Rannells

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Honorees Ted Snowdon and Bernadette Peters

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Julie Halston, Bernadette Peters, Jenna Gavigan and Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Ryan Spahn and Michael Urie

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Ryan Spahn, Ted Snowdon and Michael Urie

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Laila Robbins and Christine Baranski

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Randy Rainbow

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Frank DiLella, Jamie deRoy and Randy Rainbow

Photos: On the Red Carpet of York Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Image
Stuart Ross and Randy Rainbow



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos