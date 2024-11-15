Photos: OUD PLAYER ON THE TEL At HERE Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The World Premiere of Oud Player on the Tel written by Tom Block opened last week at HERE Arts Center in SoHo. The play is directed by Jesica Garrou with an original score written and performed live on the oud by Rachid Halihal. See photos of the production.

Set against the backdrop of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Oud Player on the Tel follows the story of Amir, a Palestinian olive farmer, who befriends Melke, the patriarch of a newly arrived Jewish refugee family in 1947. As the founding of Israel unfolds, the two families become entangled in friendship, rivalry, and love, highlighting the tragic absurdity of a conflict that has spanned 75 years. The play’s surrealist style, underscored by live oud music, draws inspiration from Fiddler on the Roof, providing a poignant yet darkly comedic exploration of the pursuit of coexistence.

Oud Player on the Tel runs until November 24, with remaining performances include Friday, November 15 at 7pm, Saturday, November 16 at 7pm, Sunday, November 17 at 2pm, Tuesday, November 19 at 7pm, Wednesday, November 20 at 7pm, Thursday, November 21 at 7pm, Friday, November 22 at 7pm, Saturday, November 23 at 7pm, and Sunday, November 24 at 2pm. Running time: 70 minutes. Tiered tickets ($35-$150) are now on sale.

Performances take place at HERE Arts Center, 145 6th Avenue (Enter on Dominick, 1 block south of Spring), New York City, NY 10013. Subways: C/E to Spring Street, 1 to Houston, N/R to Prince Street.

More information available at www.oudplayeronthetel.com

The cast features Hari Bhaskar, Gary Brintz, Inji El Gammal, Maya Koshaba, Mark Peters, Jennifer G. R. Tulchin, and Mark J. Quiles. Understudies John Druzba and Hala Shah.

The creative and production team includes Hala Shah (choreography), Gary Brintz (fight director), Richie Ouellette (scenic design), Riva Fairhall (lighting design), and Cathy Small (costume design). Oud Player On the Tel is a Kitty Williams Co-Production in tandem with the International Human Rights Art Movement.

Tom Block (Playwright) has been a leading figure in Jewish-Muslim peace-building and forensic history for over 30 years. His book, Shalom/Salaam: The Story of a Mystical Fraternity, explores Jewish-Muslim spiritual ties and was praised for its fresh take on the Golden Age of Spain. Published in Turkey in 2010, Block’s work extends to his novel The Fool Returns, participation in an interfaith conference at Al-Azhar University, and a series of paintings on Jewish-Muslim mysticism. OUD PLAYER ON THE TEL uses historical research to challenge modern perceptions of Jewish-Muslim relations.

Jesica Garrou (Director) is a passionate advocate for art as a tool for social activism. She is a member of the League of Professional Theatre Women and works with New Perspectives Theatre Company, highlighting overlooked female playwrights. Her work spans from New York City to her home state of Maine, with projects ranging from directing regional theatre, managing multi-day festivals and producing award ceremonies.

Photo Credit: Steven Pisano.

