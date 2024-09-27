Photos: MONTE CRISTO Opens at The York Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The York Theatre Company recently celebrated the opening of MONTE CRISTO, the third production of its Fall 2024 "New2NY" series. Check out the photos below!

The York Theatre Company presents the third production of its Fall 2024 New2NY series - Monte Cristo, from the writing team behind The York’s Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Written, bookwriter/lyricist Peter Kellogg (Desperate Measures) and composer Stephen Weiner (The Rivals).

France, 1815. Hours before his wedding, the first mate of the ship Pharaon, Edmund Dantes, is falsely accused of conspiring to help Napoleon return to power. Unknown to his fiancé, Mercedes, Edmund is arrested and consigned to the dungeons of the Chateau d'If. When he finally escapes 18 years later, Edmund learns that Mercedes has long ago married one of the very men responsible for his imprisonment. Based on the classic novel by Alexandre Dumas, Monte Cristotransforms the greatest revenge story of all time into a thrilling new musical for our time. Monte Cristo will be directed by Peter Flynn (Smart Blonde) with choreography by Marcos Santana (In the Heights, Helen Hayes Award nominee) and music direction and orchestrations by David Hancock Turner(Desperate Measures).

Performances began Saturday afternoon, September 21, 2024, and continue for 11 performances only through September 29, 2024. Opening Night was Sunday evening, September 22, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. All performances will take place at The Theater at St. Jean’s (entrance on 150 East 76thStreet, just east of Lexington Avenue. Elevator on Lexington between 76th and 75th, just south of St. Jean’s.) For more information, visit www.yorktheatre.org.

The cast of Monte Cristo is Alex Humphreys (Dear Evan Hansen,), Philip Hernandez (Les Misérables), Anne L. Nathan (It Shoulda Been You, Carmelinaat The York), James Judy (The Scarlet Pimpernel, The Gig at The York), Eliseo Roman (In the Heights), Grace Marie Rusnica (West Side Story at the Muny), Danny Rutigliano (Beetlejuice), Trent Saunders (Dead Outlaw), Pablo Torres (The Jerusalem Syndrome at the York), Lauren Worsham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), and Daniel Yearwood (Sweeney Todd). Christine Catti is Production Stage Manager and Caroline Inches is Assistant Stage Manager.

The creative team is Aidan McLeod (lighting design), Peter Brucker (sound design and projections), Dylan Franz (assistant sound designer), Zo McGlynn(audio mixer). Noah Glaister is Production Manager.

“How wonderful to work with the very talented writers of Penelope once again—Peter Kellogg and Stephen Weiner. And for them to have now written this new musical based on a classic revenge novel makes it all too perfect. This entire cast and creative team are brilliant as well, with so many estimable credits. We can’t wait to begin,” said James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director.

This New2NY season features four new musicals, previously unseen in New York, lovingly and minimally staged in the Musicals in Mufti style. The first New2NYpresentations were seen in 2008, in a series which included In Transit prior to its Broadway run. Other musicals that have been seen as New2NY presentations include the Larry Grossman revue Compose Yourself!, Andrea Frierson’s me and ella, and most recently 2023’s When We Get There by Richard Lasser, Robert P. Young III., and Charlie Barnett.

