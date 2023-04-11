Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw

The performance took place on April 10.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Misalliance by George Bernard Shaw kicked off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th season of Project Shaw last night, April 10. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, Project Shaw is a special series of play readings that aim to provoke peaceful discussion and activism.

The cast included Fareeda Ahmed (Brecht on Brecht), Tony Award nominee Charles Busch (The Tale of the Allergist's Wife), Nick Cearley (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown), Dan Domingues (Caesar and Cleopatra), Aziza Gharib (Cymbeline), Tony Award winner Randy Graff (City of Angels), Christopher Innvar (Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune), Shawn Kumar Jain (Pericles), Thom Sesma (A Man of No Importance) and Tony Award nominee A.J. Shively (A Man of No Importance). Misalliance was directed by David Staller.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Project Shaw Presents Misalliance

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Charles Busch

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Dan Domingues, Shawn Kumar Jain and A.J. Shively

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Shawn Kumar Jain

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Dan Domingues

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Nick Cearley

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Thom Sesma

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Christopher Innvar

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Nick Cearley, David Staller and Charles Busch

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Thom Sesma, A.J. Shively, Nick Cearley, Dan Domingues, Christopher Innvar, Charles Busch, David Staller and Shawn Kumar Jain

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Aziza Gharib, Fareeda Pasha and Randy Graff

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
David Staller joins with Aziza Gharib, Fareeda Pasha and Randy Graff

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Tonight's Cast and crew that includes-Dan Domingues, Nick Cearley, Christopher Innvar, Aziza Gharib, Randy Graff, Thom Sesma, Shawn Kumar Jain, Charles Busch, A.J. Shively Faeeda Pasha, David Staller (Director), Sean Francis Patrick (Stage Manager), Hailey Delaney (Assistant Stage Manager) and Mike Meaney (Assistant Director)

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
David Staller and Greg Santos (Managing Producer)

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Greg Santos

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
David Staller

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
David Staller

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Shawn Kumar Jain, Nick Cearley, Randy Graff, Fareeda Pasha and Thom Sesma

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
A.J. Shively, Charles Busch, Shawn Kumar Jain, Nick Cearley, Randy Graff, Fareeda Pasha and Thom Sesma

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Fareeda Pasha

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Christoper Innvar

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Nick Cearley and Dan Domingues

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Dan Domingues

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Aziza Gharib

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Nick Cearley and Aziza Gharib

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Aziza Gharib

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Randy Graff

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Nick Cearley, Randy Graff, Thom Sesma, Christopher Innvar, and Aziza Gharib

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Shawn Kumar Jain

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Thom Sesma, Shawn Kumar Jain and Christopher Innvar

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Thom Sesma and Charles Busch

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Nick Cearley, Randy Graff, Thom Sesma, Charles Busch, Christopher Innvar and Aziza Gharib

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Thom Sesma

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Charles Busch

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
A.J. Shively

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Shawn Kumar Jain

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
A.J. Shively

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
A.J. Shively and Thom Sesma

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Charles Busch, A.J. Shively and Thom Sesma

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
A.J. Shively

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Nick Cearley, Charles Busch and Randy Graff

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
David Staller ran a Talk Back after the show

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Fareeda Pasha

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Shawn Kumar Jain

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Charles Busch

Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw
Charles Busch



