Photos: MISALLIANCE Kicks off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th Season of Project Shaw

Misalliance by George Bernard Shaw kicked off Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th season of Project Shaw last night, April 10. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, Project Shaw is a special series of play readings that aim to provoke peaceful discussion and activism.

The cast included Fareeda Ahmed (Brecht on Brecht), Tony Award nominee Charles Busch (The Tale of the Allergist's Wife), Nick Cearley (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown), Dan Domingues (Caesar and Cleopatra), Aziza Gharib (Cymbeline), Tony Award winner Randy Graff (City of Angels), Christopher Innvar (Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune), Shawn Kumar Jain (Pericles), Thom Sesma (A Man of No Importance) and Tony Award nominee A.J. Shively (A Man of No Importance). Misalliance was directed by David Staller.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy