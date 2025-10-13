Photos: Len Cariou and More In Rehearsals for Richard Vetere's ZAGŁADA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Len Cariou and more will bring Richard Vetere's new drama ZAGŁADA to life. You can now get a first look at photos of the company in rehearsals.

The production will be directed by Maja Wampuszyc. Performances will run from October 16 - November 2 at The American Theatre of Actors.

ZAGŁADA is a psychological crime thriller. Ninety year old Maspeth resident Jerzy Kozlowski (Len Cariou) has just been arrested for shooting Danielle Hooper, a journalist who has discovered that Kozlowski was a kapo in a Nazi Concentration Camp. In a race against time, NYPD Officer Frank Napoli, Homeland Security Officer Sonia Sokolow, and Danielle Hooper confront the past, each other, and Kozlowski. What is a human being capable of doing to protect themselves and the ones they love and will justice prevail?



