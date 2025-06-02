 tracking pixel
Photos: LA TERNURA At Repertorio

This play is presented with English subtitles. Directed by Leyma López.

By: Jun. 02, 2025
Repertorio has shared first-look photos from its enchanting new production, La Ternura, now playing through May 2026. This play is presented with English subtitles. Directed by Leyma López.

Set on a seemingly deserted island, La Ternura follows a queen and her daughters who escape the influence of men, only to stumble upon a rugged woodsman and his sons—sparking a whirlwind of misunderstandings, secrets, and unexpected romance.

With sparkling dialogue and inventive staging, the play offers both belly laughs and thoughtful reflection.

Photos: LA TERNURA At Repertorio Image
Repertorio Español's La Ternura

Videos