Photos: LA TERNURA At Repertorio

Repertorio has shared first-look photos from its enchanting new production, La Ternura, now playing through May 2026. This play is presented with English subtitles. Directed by Leyma López.

Set on a seemingly deserted island, La Ternura follows a queen and her daughters who escape the influence of men, only to stumble upon a rugged woodsman and his sons—sparking a whirlwind of misunderstandings, secrets, and unexpected romance. With sparkling dialogue and inventive staging, the play offers both belly laughs and thoughtful reflection.

Repertorio Español's La Ternura

