Photos: LA TERNURA At Repertorio

Repertorio has shared first-look photos from its enchanting new production, La Ternura, now playing through May 2026. This play is presented with English subtitles. Directed by Leyma López.

Set on a seemingly deserted island, La Ternura follows a queen and her daughters who escape the influence of men, only to stumble upon a rugged woodsman and his sons—sparking a whirlwind of misunderstandings, secrets, and unexpected romance.

With sparkling dialogue and inventive staging, the play offers both belly laughs and thoughtful reflection.



Repertorio Español's La Ternura



Repertorio Español's La Ternura



Repertorio Español's La Ternura



Repertorio Español's La Ternura



Repertorio Español's La Ternura



Repertorio Español's La Ternura



Repertorio Español's La Ternura



Repertorio Español's La Ternura



Repertorio Español's La Ternura



Repertorio Español's La Ternura



Repertorio Español's La Ternura



Repertorio Español's La Ternura