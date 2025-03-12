Photos: Jessica Hecht and More in A MOTHER Rehearsals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Baryshnikov Arts will begin its 20th Anniversary Spring Season with A MOTHER, a new play written by Neena Beber and co-conceived by Beber and Jessica Hecht. The cast features Jessica Hecht, Fergie Philippe Delilah Napier, Zane Pais, and Portia.

Directed by Maria Mileaf with choreography by Shura Baryshnikov and musical direction by Mustapha Khan, A MOTHER will begin performances Saturday, March 29 and run through Sunday, April 13 at Baryshnikov Arts.

A MOTHER is a groundbreaking theatrical event that not only pays homage to Bertolt Brecht’s powerful, seldom-performed play, but also breathes new life into it through a contemporary lens. Part documentary, part autobiography, part disco, this production is an evocative and personal journey conceived by long-time collaborators Hecht and Beber. Through a multilayered approach, combining heartfelt storytelling and a soaring blend of disco, gospel, reggae, and Jewish music, led by music director Mustapha Khan, the play creates a visceral experience of loss, resilience, and transformation. The play is set against the vibrant backdrop of 1970s/80s Miami and places the protagonist Jess’ story of first love in the broader historical context of the race riots following Arthur Lee McDuffie’s murder by police officers.

